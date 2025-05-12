The High-Protein Costco Snack Shoppers Say Is “The Best Bang For Your Buck”

Costco’s high-protein snack selection isn’t shabby by any means – from savory bites to sweeter options, the grocer's got you covered with plenty of tasty things you can take on the go.

An underrated fave? Kirkland Signature’s protein bars. Shoppers are not only raving about their nutritional value, but their monetary value, too – to several Costco members, they’re the best ‘bang for your buck’ protein bars out there!

Scroll on for everything shoppers are saying about Kirkland Signature’s protein bars.

This Costco find is a must-try if you have protein goals to hit every day or are just looking for an easy, filling snack to fuel your every move.

Costco Costco currently sells a 20-pack of protein bars under their in-house brand, Kirkland Signature. Right now, they have a variety pack including 10 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough bars and 10 Chocolate Brownie bars listed online for around $26, though some stores and Costco Business Centers carry other flavors like Peanut Butter and Cookies & Cream. Some locations even retail single-flavor boxes if you're craving a specific bar.

Costco Regardless which flavor variety you opt for, these Costco protein bars contain some great nutrition, primarily in the 21 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, and 10 grams of fiber they boast. It's quite a great deal to get a substantial amount of protein and fiber in the same bar, especially since similar recipes supply less fiber per gram of protein. Plus, at around $1.30 per bar (can be more or less depending on your location), you can get your fix for a very convenient price.

Reddit One Costco member on Reddit surfaced the protein bars because the 20-pack was on sale at their store for just $17. "The best bang-for-buck protein bars I can find anywhere," they wrote in the thread. "Are they the best tasting? Not exactly, but they are good enough - especially at that price." A handful of other Costco shoppers echoed the same sentiment in the Reddit thread – that the bars aren't the best texture possible, but their nutritional value and price make up for it. "I eat these for sustenance only. They also have 10g of fiber," one person commented. "The nutritional to caloric intake on these is great for the price for time strapped people like myself." "IMO they’re not that bad, a step down from Quest," another person said. "But they’re good to hold me over in between meals. Can’t beat the price with the cost of protein bars today. When I see a better one on sale I stock up." "Actually just bought 3 boxes yesterday! I eat two every morning," one more Redditor wrote. "Their ratio of protein and fiber can’t be beat!! And they taste really good." These Costco protein bars make a reliable high-protein snack to take to work, on a camping trip, or on the road for long drives. If you're not uber-picky about flavor and texture, they bring all the sustenance and nutrition you need to hit your protein goals without breaking the bank. We think they're a must-try – try them out on your next Costco run and let us know what you think!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Costco finds!