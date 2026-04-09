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These two are looking cozy!

Everything We Know About Those Madelyn Cline & Henry Smith Dating Rumors

madelyn cline henry smith dating rumors
Jason Koerner/Getty Images for CELSIUS/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 09, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Madelyn Cline appears to be dating a new man. After the Outer Banks actress made a final comment on her relationship with Pete Davidson and was seen kissing the Prince of Greece (not to mention her hilarious reaction to rumors she was dating Lukas Gage), Madelyn Cline made an appearance on influencer Henry Smith's TikTok on March 28...then spent Easter with his family.

Here's what we know about Madelyn Cline and Henry Smith's rumored relationship.

Is Madelyn Cline in a relationship?

Us Weekly confirms, thanks to a source, that the pair are officially "dating" after they were spotted at a live show for "Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast."

"They were holding hands and leaning on each other," says a DeuxMoi insider.

@henryhenryhenryhenryhenr

Hoppy Easter!!

♬ original sound - HENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRY

Madelyn Cline also appears to have spent Easter with Henry's family, if his new TikTok is any indication. Dressed in butter yellow, Madelyn can be seen preparing Easter egg dye materials while Henry's mom sings an Easter song before the video cuts to the trio making carrot mimosas and dying eggs.

“We are having a carrot mimosa because Madelyn had a special request that our cocktail not be too sweet and a little bit healthy,” Henry's mother says in the video. “And everybody loves a carrot mimosa.”

Who is Henry Smith on TikTok?

Henry Smith is an influencer who posts all kinds of funny videos with his friends and family, and the content ranges from unboxings to cooking videos.

He also works as a community engagement manager at EDF Power Solutions North America, according to The Tab.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on Madelyn Cline's new projects, and don't forget to read up on See Margaret Qualley & Madelyn Cline in Sabrina Carpenter's New 'House Tour' Music Video!

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