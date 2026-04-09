These two are looking cozy!
Everything We Know About Those Madelyn Cline & Henry Smith Dating Rumors
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Here's what we know about Madelyn Cline and Henry Smith's rumored relationship.
Is Madelyn Cline in a relationship?
Us Weekly confirms, thanks to a source, that the pair are officially "dating" after they were spotted at a live show for "Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast."
"They were holding hands and leaning on each other," says a DeuxMoi insider.
@henryhenryhenryhenryhenr
Hoppy Easter!!♬ original sound - HENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRYHENRY
Madelyn Cline also appears to have spent Easter with Henry's family, if his new TikTok is any indication. Dressed in butter yellow, Madelyn can be seen preparing Easter egg dye materials while Henry's mom sings an Easter song before the video cuts to the trio making carrot mimosas and dying eggs.
“We are having a carrot mimosa because Madelyn had a special request that our cocktail not be too sweet and a little bit healthy,” Henry's mother says in the video. “And everybody loves a carrot mimosa.”
Who is Henry Smith on TikTok?
Henry Smith is an influencer who posts all kinds of funny videos with his friends and family, and the content ranges from unboxings to cooking videos.
He also works as a community engagement manager at EDF Power Solutions North America, according to The Tab.
Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on Madelyn Cline's new projects, and don't forget to read up on See Margaret Qualley & Madelyn Cline in Sabrina Carpenter's New 'House Tour' Music Video!