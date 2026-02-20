Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline is known for her character Sarah's onscreen romance with John B. (Chase Stokes), as well as her IRL relationships with Stokes and Pete Davidson (not to mention being spotted with Austin Butler). It appears the latest rumor surrounding Cline's love life connects her to actor and BFF Lukas Gage (People We Meet on Vacation) — and she had the funniest reaction to the rumor.

Okay, so what's the latest update on Madelyn Cline and Lukas Gage?

DeuxMoix posted a photo of Lukas Gage and Madelyn Cline, claiming the relationship between these BFF's had turned romantic. And Madelyn Cline has thoughts.

"Omfg...Secrets are exhausting," Cline commented, before adding (in reference to her noticeable makeup), "Loml but also i feel like there are better pictures of me."

Other celebs flooded the comments with jokes, with Rachel Zegler saying "I love straight people!" and Iris Apatow saying "They are such a good couple 😍."

And a Madelyn Cline fan account summarized all our thoughts by saying, "do maddie and lukas know this?"