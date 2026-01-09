Emily Henry's People We Meet on Vacation is finally streaming on Netflix. Aside from the fact the entire movie is inspiration for my vacation dream board, there's one aspect of the movie that totally outshines the rest for me: the chemistry between Emily Bader (Poppy) and Tom Blyth (Alex). They are the perfect stars to lead this movie, and these moments from the film prove it.

Keep reading for the best Poppy and Alex moments from the People We Meet on Vacation movie, now streaming on Netflix.

Poppy Opens Up to Alex For the First Time Netflix When Alex and Poppy meet, it's on a roadtrip home from college. Poppy is shocked that Alex is from her hometown, but pretty much everything about Poppy is shocking to Alex. I love this entire roadtrip sequence (including Poppy's endless chatter, her spilling her burrito all over Alex's car, and locking the keys inside when exploring a wishing well) because it shows just how opposite these two are — but how well they balance each other out. Poppy is total sunshine and chaos and excitement, and Alex is continually patient and steadfast. And my favorite moment from their entire trip is when Poppy opens up to Alex about unrelenting rumors that she'd hooked up with someone at a party before ninth grade. And when she thanks Alex for being the first person who didn't ask if she did it? I melt every time.

Alex and Poppy Reunite Netflix ICYMI, the People We Meet on Vacation movie isn't told chronologically; it jumps around to Poppy and Alex's different vacations while keeping us up to speed on the current timeline. Because in the present, the once-BFF's have had a falling out and haven't spoken in a bit. So when Alex sneaks up on Poppy in the airport (while she's listening to music no one else can hear and singing full volume), it's pretty much perfect. They seem to fall right back into their old roles and it's both funny and endearing.

Alex and Poppy Agree To Annual Vacations Netflix After a hookup gone wrong for Poppy and skinny dipping gone wrong for Alex, the duo crash in the same tent and stay up talking. And it's during this fateful conversation that they decide to take their annual vacations. So, yeah, pretty big deal!! (It's also just super cute).

Poppy and Alex Pretend They're Married Netflix While exploring New Orleans, Poppy notices that a newlywed couple scores free dessert...so she decides to exclaim (in a brand new accent) that her and Alex just got married too (under the fake names Gladys and Keith, of course). Not only is it hilarious but it also seems to get Alex out of his comfort zone — and ends with both of them dancing at a bar. Not only are Emily Bader and Tom Blyth absolutely giving, but all of the expressions from the bartender make me laugh out loud.

Poppy Takes Care Of Alex... Netflix In the present, Alex and Poppy are in Barcelona for Alex's brother's wedding. Things take a turn when the AirBnb air conditioning is broken and the porch is blocked off for construction...and then Alex pulls a muscle in his back while trying to fix it, meaning Poppy has to take care of him. Remember that these two are still getting reacquainted after their mysterious drama, so that adds a whole other layer of nuance!

...Because Alex Took Care Of Her First Netflix But the only thing sweeter than Poppy helping Alex? When they had to cancel their trip to Norway because of Poppy getting sick, he ditched the free vacation to spend the week taking care of her. When she's worried about getting him sick, he simply tells her to "do your worst."

The Rehearsal Dinner Netflix What do beautiful gowns, "August" by Taylor Swift, and yearning have in common? The rehearsal dinner for Alex's brother David's wedding. Poppy walks in wearing a beautiful green gown and Alex is clearly unable to focus on anything else. Yearning is so back.

Poppy's Pregnancy Scare Netflix When Poppy thinks she's pregnant with Trey's baby, she confides in Alex without telling anyone else. And when the test is negative, he promises that no matter what, he'll always be there for her — proving just how close these two are, and how much they prioritize each other. (But does this night also lead to them almost kissing, Poppy lying that she didn't mean it, and their falling out? Yes.)

The Rain Kiss Netflix Arguably the most romantic moment in the movie is when Poppy and Alex fight in the AirBnb about his breakup with Sarah. Poppy rips open the sheet blocking the porch to get some air...and they end up confessing their love for each other in the rain before sharing the most romantic kiss since The Notebook.

Poppy Finally Knows What She Wants Netflix Poppy's fear has always been a major factor in why she's never pursued a relationship with Alex. So when she literally sprints after him to commit to really giving their relationship a try, it's the perfect culmination of everything we've been waiting for.

Literally All of Alex's Stolen Glances Netflix Alex basically spends the entire movie sneaking looks at Poppy when she's not looking and it might be one of my favorite things about the entire movie.

What's your favorite Poppy and Alex moment in People We Meet on Vacation?