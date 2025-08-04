Lovers of anything Anthropologie can now shop for their stunning styles in a new way. The retailer just launched their in-house label, Maeve, as a standalone brand! To celebrate the move, Anthropologie will open their first Maeve storefront this fall in Raleigh, North Carolina, bringing even more versatile and design-forward silhouettes to shoppers.

Maeve’s designs are already a fan favorite at Anthropologie. The brand’s Tommie Dress and Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress have garnered nearly 20K and 1 million views in the last year alone respectively, with plenty of shoppers standing behind the label’s dedication to bold, inclusive pieces.

“Maeve attracts a broad, cross-generational audience, especially those who believe that great style is expressive,” Richa Srivastava, Chief Creative Director at Anthropologie said. “Maeve is also committed to inclusive design, offering extensive Petite, Plus, Tall, and Adaptive collections to ensure every customer feels seen and celebrated.”

We think Anthro’s Maeve collection is so chic, which is why we’re bringing you 12 of their must-have styles that are perfect for sprucing up your summer outfits or even plotting fall and winter looks.

Shop our 12 favorite Maeve by Anthropologie fashion finds below!

Anthropologie Maeve Square-Neck Cutaway Denim Vest This denim vest can be worn in a wide range of ways, including with jeans, slacks, skirts, shorts, and capris. Hello, versatility!

Anthropologie Maeve The Colette Magic Fabric Crop Wide-Leg Pants Wide-leg pants look good on every body type, helping create a wide base so you can build a jaw-dropping outfit that feels undeniably up-to-date with today's trends. This style in particular comes in so many cool colors, plus the 'magic' fabric sculpts and stretches to your shape impeccably.

Anthropologie Maeve The Bennet Buttondown Shirt Everyone needs a dependable button-down. This pick is made of comfy cotton and boasts a naturally oversized fit, so you can easily wear it casually or dress it up a bit!

Anthropologie The Tommie Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress The smocked sides on this skirt dress are ultimately extremely flattering, helping shape your waistline to a tee.

Anthropologie Maeve Scallop Placket Cardigan Sweater

Speckled with colors, this brown sweater is still super neutral for all your outfit needs, but it still infuses some fun into your ensemble without being too distracting.

Anthropologie Maeve Seamed Chiffon Swing Knee-Length Skirt This knee-length skirt is filled with vintage charm. We'd pair it with a comfy white top and thrifted cowgirl boots to complete the look.

Anthropologie The Helena Square-Neck Smocked Tiered Midi Dress This tomato red midi moment is everything. Talk about an easy, yet chic one-and-done 'fit!

Anthropologie Maeve The Colette Striped Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants These fun pants are great for non-jeans days. The bold stripes will absolutely turn heads everywhere you go!

Anthropologie Maeve The Leandra Shirred Yoke Blouse: Denim Edition Denim is just about our favorite thing come fall time – even beyond jeans! This shirred blouse is adorable for layering with even more denim washes.

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Cotton Square-Neck Romper This dressy romper screams European vacation. Even if you don't have travel plans, this stunning piece gives you a pretty sweet excuse to dress to the nines.

Anthropologie Maeve The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress Polka dots have never looked better than on this comfy shirt dress you can easily style for work or out of office days. So versatile!

Anthropologie Maeve Cherry Icon Cardigan Sweater This sweet, preppy cardi is practically begging for a place in your fall wardrobe.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more exciting fashion launches!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.