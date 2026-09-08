Maisie Williams Explains the One Unexpected Catch to Reprising Her Iconic 'Game of Thrones' Role

Game of Thrones fans have been buzzing over reports that HBO might be cooking up another project set in Westeros, one that could bring Arya Stark back into the fold. Now Maisie Williams, the actor who made the character a household name, is weighing in — and she's not exactly throwing herself at the opportunity without some serious conditions attached.

Macall B. Polay/HBO Williams reacts to the spinoff chatter In a new interview with The Guardian, Williams was asked point-blank about the swirling rumors of an Arya-focused continuation. Her reaction was one of genuine surprise: she'd seen the same reports everyone else had, and admitted she was just as caught off guard by them. But surprise quickly gave way to something more thoughtful. Rather than jumping at the chance to reprise one of the most iconic roles in modern TV history, the 29-year-old actor made it clear that any version of Arya audiences might see now would need serious reworking. In her own words, the character would have to be "developed in some way," since she herself has changed so much since her Thrones days.

Helen Sloan/HBO Why growing up matters so much here That distinction is the crux of the whole conversation. Williams was just 12 years old when she first stepped into Arya's boots, and she essentially grew up on set, spending the bulk of her teenage years embodying one of television's fiercest and most beloved characters. Part of what made Arya so compelling to watch, Williams pointed out, was seeing a kid navigate brutal, adult-sized stakes well before her time. Strip that dynamic away — put a grown woman in the role instead of a child forced to grow up fast — and you're telling a fundamentally different story.

Helen Sloan/HBO Where the potential spinoff actually stands As for the project itself, don't expect news anytime soon. It's still described as being in the very early stages of development. Some reports have floated the idea that Arya could take on a major role in the story, with the action possibly shifting to Essos, the sprawling continent across the Narrow Sea that Thrones fans got only glimpses of during the original series. That said, HBO hasn't confirmed Williams as part of any cast, and there's no official word on what shape this project will ultimately take. Behind the scenes, though, The Hollywood Reporter reported HBO has brought on Quoc Dang Tran, known for creating Drops of God, to help develop a possible continuation that would center on Arya Stark's journey beyond Westeros.

Helen Sloan/HBO Part of a bigger Thrones legacy conversation Williams isn't the only original cast member fielding questions about a potential return to the world of Westeros. Kit Harington has spent years fielding similar speculation about whether he'd ever suit back up as Jon Snow, and that uncertainty has become something of a recurring theme for the show's alumni.

Getty The door isn't closed, but it's not wide open either Meanwhile, Williams has kept busy carving out her post-Thrones career, most recently landing a role in Practical Magic 2, a sequel that's already generating its own headlines over recast roles. To be clear, Williams isn't slamming the door on Arya Stark for good. She's simply insisting that if she does return, it has to acknowledge the years that have passed since Game of Thrones wrapped up back in 2019. For a fanbase still hungry for anything Westeros-related, that's enough to keep hope alive. Just don't expect the same scrappy kid with a sword — this Arya, if she comes back at all, will have to earn her place all over again.

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