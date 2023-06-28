Margot Robbie Gave Us The 411 On The Viral Foot Scene From 'Barbie'
We're inching closer and closer to the release of Barbie, and we can hardly wait! But in the meantime, we're loving all the cute and cheeky BTS moments the cast keeps sharing. If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's the fact that Margot Robbie is literally the perfect Barbie, looking totally darling in every single scene in her dreamhouse and beyond.
But, inquiring minds have been wondering...how did the film managed to capture Barbie's iconic arched feet?! Is it CGI or simply a trick of the cameras? Lucky for us, Margot decided to dish on the viral foot scene once and for all.
How Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Feet Came To Be
Margot spoke with Fandango, sharing that it really is her own feet in the trailer. She explained that she just walked up, saying, "We had little sticky bits on the floor — double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn't come off — so I could get my feet out of them."
But that's not all! In order to create the appearance of those perfectly arched, iconic Barbie feet, she said there was one secret weapon: a bar! She elaborated, "I was holding onto a bar, but that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera."
Margot wanted to make sure she performed her own stunts instead of relying on a double. We love an actress who's committed to the bit!
Color us impressed! We can't wait to see what other stunts Margot pulls out of her bag of tricks once the movie finally hits theaters next month.
Header image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.