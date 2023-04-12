The Barbie Movie Is So Crazy, Margot Robbie Thought It Was Never Going To Happen
We've all seen the posters, we've dissected the trailers, and if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Greta Gerwig's Barbie is going to be *the* summer movie. The film hits theaters on July 21, and the internet still goes hog wild over every little detail Warner Brothers offers.
There are memes about a box office battle with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (which releases the same day), deep dives into all the production details from @theafternoonspecial, and a theory that the film will be a sort of reverse Wizard of Oz from @catquinn. With just a few glimpses, we can tell that Barbie is going to be a knockout — but even the stars of the film couldn't believe how good the script was at the beginning of the process.
Barbie lead Margot Robbie says in an interview with BAFTA that she couldn't believe the script when she first read it: “The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day.'"
Ryan Gosling told Jimmy Fallon that the script, co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, is "the best script I've ever read," and even Simu Liu's agent stopped in his tracks. “He literally said this verbatim,” Liu tells IndieWire. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.'”
Other adjectives that the cast and crew have used to describe the film include "crazy" and "incredibly unique." In short: we're on the edge of our seats. In addition to the stunning visuals of the film, we can't wait to see what kind of character work and social commentary await us on July 21.
Lead image courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures.
