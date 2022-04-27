Everything We Know So Far About Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie
There's a new Barbie movie coming out next summer and we are beside ourselves with excitement. As self-proclaimed movie fanatics and lovers of all things pink, we are counting the days until this movie premieres! The official Barbie Instagram just dropped a first look at the film and it got us even more excited than we already were.
What Is The Barbie Movie About?
A lot of previous Barbie movies place the iconic doll in fairy tales or navigating high school, but the Greta Gerwig film (which is set to premiere in July 21, 2023) takes a whole new approach. The plot focuses on Margot Robbie's Barbie, who gets expelled from Barbieland and goes off to explore the real world.
When Does The Barbie Movie Come Out?
The film is set to premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. We'll be the ones dressed in all pink.
Who Else Is Starring?
The movie has a star-studded cast including The Notebook's Ryan Gosling, who will play Ken, and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' America Ferrera, Tick Tick Boom!'s Alexandra Shipp, and Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu in roles that are yet to be named.
What's The Big Deal About This Barbie Movie?
In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, Robbie says that while playing Barbie comes with both baggage and nostalgia, "people generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’”
Finding a way to balance adulthood with finding comfort in the things from our childhood (a champagne brunch at the American Girl store anyone?), there's something to be said for getting in touch with your inner child. Regardless of whether you also had a tub of Barbies growing up, if you need us come next July 21st, we'll be the ones dressed in all pink.
Featured image courtesy of Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
