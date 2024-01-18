24 Perfectly Pink Cocktails To Kick Off Your Valentine's Date Night With
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The only thing you need to complete Valentine's Day – other than a box of chocolates and a cute date night dress – is a superbly pink cocktail that sets the mood. Strawberries, blackberries, cherries, and more put in the work in these beautiful sippers that can speak to the romantic vibes floating around this February.
Ahead, the best pink cocktails you can make ahead of your night out with boo *or* with your gals for a proper Galentine's celebration! No matter what pink cocktail you make, you'll be sipping in true V-Day fashion.
Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas
Sweet + spicy is a flavor combo that we will never fall out of love with, which makes us love this margarita recipefor V-Day. (via Brit + Co)
Grapefruit Mezcal
Grapefruit is so full of flavor, especially in the winter, which makes it a great pick for an anytime pink cocktail. (via Brit + Co)
Watermelon Jelly Margaritas
This pink cocktail is equal parts sweet and tart, and will make any romantic night in way more fun. (via Brit + Co)
Cosmopolitan
Channeling Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City is a major power move to make for V-Day, so of course, you gotta go with her signature cocktail – which also happens to be pink! (via Brit + Co)
Spicy Blackberry Margarita Sour
Sip on some frozen goodness with this pink marg recipe! The berries technically make it healthy, right? (via Half Baked Harvest)
Rosé Sangria
This pink batch cocktail recipe makes a sizable amount that you can share with all of your girls for Galentine's. (via Amanda Wilens)
Grapefruit Paloma
The light citrus notes of grapefruit are perfectly complemented by bouts of chunky salt in this delicate pink cocktail that makes a play on the classic Paloma. (via Barley & Sage)
Sex on the Beach Cocktail
Peach, orange, and cranberry join forces to form a super fruity flavor in this sipper. (via Veggie Society)
Watermelon Basil Gin Cocktail
You can always count on watermelon to leave you refreshed! Prep this spiked pink drink to cool down when you need it most! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Sea Breeze Cocktail
This sip is as simple as shaking three ingredients together and enjoying it with your lover for Valentine's Day. (via Culinary Hill)
Elderflower Sour
This delicate pink cocktail highlights the sweet floral notes from Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin. To make it, shake 2 oz of the gin, 0.75 oz fresh lemon juice, 0.75 oz simple syrup, and 1 oz egg white over ice. Shake it again without ice. Then, strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with rose petals for a touch of pure romance! (via Empress Gin)
Strawberry Mint Margarita
Strawberry and mint additions make this pink cocktail ultra-light! (via Cozy Cravings)
Raspberry Mojito
Raspberries turn your regular mojito into a totallyBarbiecore sipper. (via Amanda Wilens)
Raspberry Thyme Negroni Sour
The combo of fruit and herbs that this cocktail highlights make it the most elevated pink cocktail for the holiday. Serve it some cool glassware for added enjoyment! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Bloomtown Gimlet
Easy Triple Citrus Margarita
Take happy swigs of OJ and grapefruit juice in this healthy margarita! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Blood Orange French 75
The French 75 is just about as classy of a cocktail as they come. Traditionally made with lemon, champagne and gin, this one gets an unexpectedly sweet flavor (and hot pink color!) from juicy blood oranges. (via Cookie and Kate)
Cotton Candy Champagne Cocktail
Anything from Lauren Conrad is *obviously* going to be an elegant show-stopping winner. Plus, a pink drink doesn’t get much simpler than pouring champagne over cotton candy — no cocktail shaker needed. (via Lauren Conrad)
Pink Mojito
With this pink cocktail, you can pretend like you’re on a island getaway. Add a beachy rom-com to your Netflix queue and chill without a care in the world! (via Supergolden Bakes)
Silver & The City
This pink cocktail is for the lovers who wanna get lit this Valentine's. To make it, shake 1.5 oz Patrón Silver, 0.75 oz Patrón Citrónge, 0.75 oz cranberry juice, 0.5 oz lime juice, and 0.25 oz simple syrup over ice and strain into a chilled martini glass! Garnish with an orange twist for a classy finish. (via Patrón Tequila)
Pink Lemonade Vodka Cocktail
Pink lemonade just screams summertime – but you can sip it anytime! In this case, it gets spiked and garnished to power up the lively vibes. (via No Spoon Necessary)
Rhubarb Basil Cocktail
If you’re a fan of mojitos, you’re definitely going to dig this pink cocktail. The fresh basil is such a refreshing flavor alongside the tart rhubarb. Don’t stress if you can’t find fresh rhubarb right now — frozen works just fine! (via Kitchn)
Strawberry Ginger Pink Lemonade Cocktail
This pink cocktail uses homemade strawberry vodka to infuse the deliciously fresh flavor into every sip. (via Healthy Seasonal Recipes)
Thyme + Pink Grapefruit Greyhounds
The elegant herbal touch of thyme in this pink cocktail is a perfect complement to the grapefruit. (via Freut Cake)
This post has been updated.
