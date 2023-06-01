Take A Tour Of Margot Robbie's Barbie Dreamhouse
We've covered Barbie collaborations, Barbie the Album, and the new Barbie cafe, but we couldn't forget about one of the most iconic aspects of the Mattel doll — her Dreamhouse! Thanks to Architectural Digest, we got a glimpse at the houses from the Barbie movie. As expected, it's feminine, it's textured, and it's very, very pink.
Even though Dreamhouses are, well, dreamy, they're also more complicated than they appear. “Dreamhouses assume that you never have anything you wish was private—there is no place to hide," director Greta Gerwig told AD in an email.
The houses (designed for London's Warner Brothers lot by Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer) are wide open, with no walls and no doors. The duo used the iconic Palm Springs midcentury modern aesthetic as inspiration for the world that the Barbies and Kens live in.
They also feature everything we dreamed of as children: giant slides, walk in closets, and enough glitter, color, and iridescent accessories to last a lifetime. “Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” Gerwig continues in the interview. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much [so I didn't] forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”
