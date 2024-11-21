Mark Ruffalo Loves '13 Going On 30' As Much As The Rest Of Us — And This Is His Favorite Scene
I think it's safe to say we collectively fell in love with Mark Ruffalo and his Razzles in 13 Going on 30. The leather jackets, the Brooklyn charm, the slightly guarded nature of his tender, tender heart — oh, and those gorgeous curls — really sealed the deal for us all. But does the Avengersstar have the same affinity for our favorite rom-com as we do? Apparently so! Here's what he told PEOPLEmagazine about 13 Going on 13, filming with Jennifer Garner, and more!
Scroll down to see what Mark Ruffalo had to say!
Mark Ruffalo told PEOPLE that he's aware "people fell in love" with 13 Going on 30 — and that he loves it too! PEOPLE reported that the All the Light We Cannot See star spoke about this love during a benefit for Central Park West. He said, “Probably more than every other movie, that's the one I get people talking about when they come up to me.”
And while we has plenty of impressive titles under his acting belt to reference, he noted that people constantly bring up his nighttime Razzles escapade — some even handing him the candy if they can! — "over and over again."
When talking about why an early 2000s rom-com like 13 Going on 30 is such a popular classic, he notes that the themes are "common denominators" like "caring for our family." He said, "I don't care who you are, whether you want love or you felt love, every house has love in it, hopefully, some form of love.”
Okay, BRB crying over how sweet that is...and doing the "Thriller" dance while I'm at it! What? I can't help it! 😉
