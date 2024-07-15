The 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer Finally Fixes This Major MCU Issue
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
2008's The Incredible Hulk was not necessarily well-loved compared to other fan favorite superhero films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows Bruce Banner (played by Edward Norton in this film and Mark Ruffalo in future installments), a scientist who's on the run from the U.S. Government after an experiment gone wrong because...he turns into a huge green monster when he gets angry.
Among all its shortcomings, The Incredible Hulk did give us one good thing: Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. Thankfully, Variety confirmed we'll get to see Tyler return to the MCU as Betty in Captain America 4 next year. Here's everything we know about the Captain America: Brave New World cast, release date, and plot.
Watch The Captain America: Brave New World Trailer
We finally have a trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, and I haven't been this excited for a Marvel movie in YEARS. The main issue that's played into superhero fatigue over the last few years is the fact that our favorite heroes are constantly fighting aliens, going to space, and dealing with the multiverse. When you have heroes and villains who are superhuman, grounding them in realistic situations and settings helps balance the story (which is why I think Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the best Marvel movies of all time).
Captain America 4 finally takes us back to the world of political intrigue and spies, bringing Anthony Mackie's Sam face-to-face with global (read: human) forces.
When is the Captain America 4 release date?
Captain America 4 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. The movie will drop a few months before we're introduced to new Fantastic Four!
Who's in the Captain America: Brave New World cast?
In addition to Anthony Mackie, we'll see Liv Tyler reprise her role as Betty Ross. Betty's a scientist and Bruce Banner's ex-girlfriend, and is the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (who was played by the late William Hurt and who will now be played by Harrison Ford). In addition to The Hulk, Liv played Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Grace Stamper in Armageddon, and Corey Mason in Empire Records.
We'll also reportedly see Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Shira Haas.
Will Bucky be in Captain America 4?
No, unfortunately it looks like Bucky Barnes (and Sebastian Stan) won't be in Captain America 4. In a recent interview with Radio Times, the MCU's new Captain America Anthony Mackie confirmed he's doing the film without his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier costar.
"I was actually excited to do a second season [of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier], just so me and Sebastian can get paid to hang out," he says. "Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness. When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit."
Hopefully we'll get to see Anthony Mackie's Sam reunite with Bucky in Thunderbolts!
What is the plot of Captain America 4?
We don't have an official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World yet, but we do know that it picks up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We'll continue to see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) use the name — and shield — of Captain America for good.
Considering the plot of The Incredible Hulk involved experimentation with Captain America's Super Soldier Serum, we're super excited to see how Liv Tyler's Betty fits into the newest story.
Who is playing the new Captain America?
Anthony Mackie has played Sam Wilson (who officially became Captain America post-Endgame) since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He brings so much humor, heart, and strength to Sam, and I can't wait to see how he makes the role of Captain America his own.
