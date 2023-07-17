How To Pull Off The Balletcore Trend & Ideas On What To Wear
In between the coquette lovers and clean girls lies a third, not-so-secret aesthetic: balletcore. This trend has permeated the social media landscape through and through, most notably through fashion. Light pink wrap skirts, soft pointelle tops, bows, legwarmers, and of course – ballet flats – are some of the most sighted pieces that fall under the dancer-inspired style. But you may be thinking, why balletcore?
Left: Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Center, Right: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
It’s likely risen in popularity because we’re still *so* entrenched in nostalgia. Take Y2K fashion for example – the hunger for low-rise jeans, micro mini skirts, baby tees, baguette bags, velour, and more has only grown stronger in recent years, and it shows zero signs of stopping. The same desire for throwback fashion is evident within balletcore, with special thanks to iconic 90’s and early 00’s titles like Sex and The City and Black Swan.
How to Pull Off Balletcore + What To Wear
We love balletcore because it means the ballerina isn’t just the skinny white girl anymore – *anyone* can take on the air of a feminine, elegant, and strong ballet dancer by incorporating this trend into their wardrobe. Plus, it can be as simple or as complex as you’d like to wear it – we’ll show you exactly how. If you can’t be a ballerina, you can at least dress like one.
Pointelle Tanks + Tops
Dainty tanks and tops like these recall Balletcore in a cozy way. It's what a ballerina would wear on her off days, still looking as stylish as ever.
Rouje SIAM T-Shirt
Boleros + Shrugs
Boleros and shrugs are perfect for wearing over tube tops and tanks – bonus points for Balletcore if they have thumb holes. They add comfort to any dance studio 'fit!
Light Cardigans
Pair a basic cardi with a wrap skirt and leg warmers to get the full ballet effect. From there, you can dress things up with accessories and shoes for formal wear, or go minimal for a just-finished-ballet-class look.
GAP Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
Wrap Tops
Leaning on the athletic side of Balletcore, these long sleeve wrap tops still provide chic while giving you freedom of movement. From here, go athleisure all the way by pairing a skort, biker shorts or leggings. For a more elevated outfit, opt for a flowy skirt, dainty jewelry, and ballet flats.
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Longsleeve Wrap
Smooth Skirts
For skirts, the shorter, the better in Balletcore world. These minis add to the delicate, feminine side of the aesthetic.
Lululemon Pleat to Street Mid-Rise Skirt
Ballet Flats
Ballet flats bring every day wear to Balletcore. The tiny bows on the toes transform a basic flat from boring, so make sure to look for those when crafting your look. We adore the more avant-garde take Jeffrey Campbell takes with the ballet flats below – you can really take the Balletcore style in any direction you choose!
Legwarmers + Frilly Socks
Legwarmers are what the ballet girl has on before, during *and* after class, so this piece will elevate your Balletcore 'fit tenfold. Low or high rise works best for this trend, but for something more wearable, opt for a frilly crew sock with bows.
Tights
Tights under legwarmers is the ultimate Balletcore move. The lighter shades speak to the go-to color palette for the trend, and will be easy to wear with other light hues.
Nodress White Bowknot Tights
A New Day Opaque Tights
Header image via Alo Yoga
