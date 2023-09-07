My Favorite Black Chelsea Boots Are Under $80—And Have Survived New York City
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
City life — or any lifestyle that requires you walk a lot — takes a serious toll on your feet. The wrong pair of shoes can absolutely wreak havoc on your toes, your arches, and your heels, which is why it's so important that your go-to pairs are comfortable, durable, and hopefully cute, too. If you're looking for the perfect pair of black Chelsea boots, look no further. This pair of fall boots is under $100 and mad comfortable. I wear them every day in the fall, and here's why you should too!
Our Go-To Black Chelsea Boots
The initial reason I wanted to get the DirtyLaundry Maps Chelsea Boot ($70) was because of how cute they are. They're minimalist and modern in a way that lets eclectic, classy, and colorful outfits shine just as much as minimalist, neutral ones. But after I tried on my roommate's pair, I knew another reason I had to have them was because of how comfortable they are.
The cushion insole is definitely better than other boots I've owned over the years. All new shoes require time for you to break them in, so while they have left some calluses, these black Chelsea boots continue to be an easy and comfy choice for my daily footwear. So far, from a practical standpoint, they've also worked great in the rain (not the case for my suede shoes, which I almost ruined thanks to a surprise rainstorm). Plus, while they're roomy enough for nice socks, they also fit well enough that they don't feel like they're going to come off.
Assistant Editor Chloe Williams wearing the DirtyLaundry Black Chelsea Boots to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Image via Chloe Williams/B+C
These black Chelsea boots are also under-$100, which is a huge selling point if you're trying to build your fall capsule wardrobe on a budget. Compared to classic picks like the Blundstone Chelsea Boots (which retail for $209) and Thursday Duchess Boots (which you can get for $160), the DirtyLaundry pair is a steal at $70. Because in this house, we save our cash for important things like Starbucks' fall menu and this year's fall movies ;).
On the aesthetic front, since they're black, these shoes go with literally everything in my closet! They look just as good with a tee and ripped jeans as they do with a sundress, and they've seen me through my Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, social hours, and family functions. I do have plenty of fall get-togethers coming up this year so I can't wait to see just how many outfits I can create with them!
Make sure to let us know if you have a favorite pair of black Chelsea boots, and check out our Fashion page for the latest style news and inspo.
