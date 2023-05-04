Channel Your Inner Ballerina With These 10 Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are all the rage ATM, and we’re totally on board with this trend revival.
After many years on the outskirts of trending fashion, TikTok’s #balletcore has brought ballet flats back in vogue, and for good reason. Ballet flats are comfortable, cute, and versatile — not only in their design but also in their functionality. Some people can’t wear heels for one reason or another, and ballet flats offer a much easier alternative to traditional heels and sneakers.
To honor this 2010s trend revival, here are 10 of our favorite ballet flats for all of your coming events.
Margaux’s The Ballet Mule ($225)
We love this modern adaptation of the classic ballet flat. It feels like Cinderella meets Emily in Paris.
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Virtue d'Orsay Pointed Ballet Flats ($26)
Add a pop to your fit with glittery flats that are equal parts classy and glam.
BODEN Snaffle Pointed Ballet Flats ($180)
For our print-loving girlies, this pointed pair is perfect.
Seychelles Breathless Flats ($115)
A little shimmer can go a long way, and these shoes are guaranteed to add some joy to your outfit.
VINCE CAMUTO Jesander Slingback Flat ($99)
We love these slingback flats for a trendy take on your classic ballet flats.
Rothy’s The Point ($149)
Feel pretty-in-pink with these fun flats that are also perfect for a Barbie movie watch party.
ALOHAS Sway - Brown Leather Ballet Flats ($175)
Everyone needs a neutral pair of flats, and these feature a little extra detail to help you stand out.
Nine West Lovlady Pointy Toe Flats ($89)
Whether or not you’re getting married, it’s always a good idea to have something new and something blue, so why not get these stunning shoes.
Circus NY Teresa Ballet Flat ($75)
This square-toe adds a mature and modern edge to these pink flats, but the bow adds a youthful detail.
& Other Stories Gathered Leather Ballerina Flats ($90)
Classic black is a ballet flat staple, and this neutral, gathered pair is exactly what our spring 2023 wardrobe needs.
Will you be adding a pair of ballet flats to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments.
