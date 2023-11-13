24 Cool Girl Hanukkah Decorations & Accessories That We're Adding To Cart ASAP
While holiday enthusiasts are breaking out their Christmas trees and stockings, some of us are getting into the spirit a little differently. As a member of the tribe, December is high time for latkes and dreidels. And while our celebrations are truly lit (it’s the Festival of Lights, after all!) the merch selection has never quite had the same allure as the magic of Christmas.
The eight nights of Hanukkah begin on December 7th this year, and we’re on a mission to elevate the classic blue and silver while helping you answer the most challenging question of our time, “So, what should I buy for my Jewish friends, anyway?” Whether you're looking to ditch the kitsch or fully lean into the uniqueness being one of the Chosen people, here are 24 items that should be on your list.
Jonathan Adler Dachsund Menorah
I just want an entire zoo of these Jonathan Adler menorahs.
Piecework Puzzle Hanukkah Cookie Tin
There're truly no better way to celebrate than with Jelly donuts, dreidels and gelt - except maybe in puzzle form.
Adara Rituals Talia Dreidel Terrarium
Dreidel-shaped terrariums are the decor extra I never know I needed. Add a plant for some greenery or dress them up with fairy lights,
Susan Alexandra Merry Menorah
If Betsey Johnson were to create a capsule Hanukkah collection, this menorah would undoubtedly be a part.
Garnet Hill Personalized Hook Wool Pillow
We love a personalization moment, especially when it's as cozy as this pillow.
Adara Rituals Liora Hurrican Candle Holder
Candle holders shaped like the Star of David? Yes please!
Godinger Contemporary Modern Menorah
For a more modern take, we love this marble menorah (with pops of gold, of course!).
Adara Rituals Nava Happy Hanukkah Beaded Sign
ICYMI, it's Hanukkah. This beaded sign is giving DIY vibes without all the effort.
Lele Sadoughi Indigo Crystal Dreidel Headband
Reigning queen of headbands Lele Sadoughi truly has something for everyone. I'll take your ugly Christmas sweater and raise you one (actually cute) dreidel headband.
abc carpet & home Menorah Ornament
We may not have Christmas trees, but *some of us* have leaned into the Hanukkah bush movement 👀 No judgement here, though -- unless, of course, you don't decorate yours with on-theme ornaments like this.
Tchotchke Bubble Ceramic Menorah
This ultra cool bubble menorah is a vibe. Buy it for your most grown up friend who actually has their life together.
Susan Alexandra Bubble Cup
The cool-girl kiddush cup we never knew we needed.
Handcrafted Wooden Menorah
Feeling rustic? Lean in and add this artisan crafted menorah to your cart.
Susan Alexandra Chagall Dreidel
Dreidels, but make it art. Impress your friends with Chagall-inspired Hanukkah memorabilia.
Personalized Hanukkah Candle
We can never have enough candles, especially on Hanukkah! Write a personalized message to your bestie and enjoy the scents of the season.
Gold Hanukkah Dreidel
It was only a matter of time until the wooden dreidels of yore got a luxe upgrade.
Everyday Yiddish Bracelet
A Hanukkah gift your friends will love, and probably continue wearing year round.
Susan Alexandra Kandinsky Menorah
Whether you visit the Met every weekend or barely skated by in Art History 101, this menorah is hard to beat.
Crow Canyon Home Cake Stand
Blue and white is a standby, but the splatter gives it a modern feel.
Susan Alexandra Dirty Martini Menorah
I'd be lying if I said this menorah hasn't been brought up in every Jewish group chat of mine over the last three weeks.
Isabel Halley Striped Platter
Plate all your dishes on this trendy serving platter.
Kate Spade New York Menorah
Kate Spade created the perfect color-blocked menorah, and we're already obsessed.
Chefaine Yiddish Cocktail Napkins (Set of Four)
Is there anything more Jewish than busting out a random Yiddish word at the slightest inconvenience? No, there's not -- which is why these cocktail napkins are a tongue-in-cheek addition to any dinner party.
Apeloig Collection Menorah
Yes, this is a Barbiecore menorah. And yes, my life is now complete.
For even more holiday and home decor inspo, sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Susan Alexandra
Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).