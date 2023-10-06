30 Hearty And Healthy Soup Recipes Packed With Nutritional Goodness!
We all have those days where we want nothing more than a comforting meal (and maybe a good show to watch with it). Soups definitely dominate in the comfort department, but sometimes they can veer into unhealthy territory. Thankfully, there's no need to compromise food that feels like coming home for staying on top of your health goals, as there are a number of nutritious soup recipes out there for you to enjoy. We've broken down 30 of our favorites that are healthy, easy to make, and, above all, yummy!
Chicken Noodle Soup
Nothing beats a bowl of chicken noodle soup. It's light, tasty, and has anti-inflammatory properties. (via Brit+Co)
Lemony Greens Soup
Image via Love & Lemons
This soup makes eating your greens a treat. The broth is flavorful and filled with vegetables to make you feel good. (via Brit+Co)
Ginger Butternut Squash Soup
This ginger butternut squash soup checks all the boxes. It takes less than 30 minutes to make, only requires 5 ingredients, and is low in calories! (via Brit+Co)
Spring Onion Soup
Image via Sedesh Boodram/The Anvil Pub & Grill
This spring onion soup is perfect for any season, despite what the name might suggest. It is seriously flavorful and chock-full of veggies. Plus, it can be served hot or cold! (via Brit+Co)
Minty Pea Soup
If it's green it's gotta be good for you, right? All jokes aside, this soup is made of healthy beans and is great for a number of diets, including vegan/vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and paleo. (via Brit+Co)
Lighter Creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This is a healthier take on the classic and delicious broccoli cheddar soup recipe. It calls for cauliflower and coconut milk, which gives it the same creamy texture as the original. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Easy Instant Pot Vegetable Beef Soup
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
A soup that's easy to make, hearty, and healthy? Sign me up! The broth, veggies, and meat are all super flavorful and warm you from the inside. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Vegan Dill Pickle Soup
Image via The Edgy Veg
This vegan dill pickle soup tastes just as good as the classic version but with healthier ingredients, such as vegetable broth instead of dairy. (via The Edgy Veg)
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Image via Clean Cuisine
This chicken tortilla soup is simple to make, super yummy, and healthy too! Plus, the toppings can be customized to get it just how you like. (via Clean Cuisine)
Tomato Orzo Soup
Image via Give Recipe
This soup is so simple to make, but that doesn't mean its not mouthwateringly good. It also feels like a comforting meal, while also being healthy. (via Give Recipe)
Vegan Miso Soup
Image via Crowded Kitchen
This soup is so flavorful and is packed with great ingredients, like green onion and shiitake mushrooms. It's quite easy to make and will quickly become one of the meals you want time and time again. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Restorative Beef & Cabbage Soup
Image via Vikalinka
This soup is exactly what the name suggests, a meal that restores and energizes. The soup is thick and savory, while also being healthy. (via Vikalinka)
Double White Bean Lemon Stew
Image via Averie Cooks
This stew is sooo good! It is the perfect mixture of colorful vegetables, spices, and herbs. It is also vegan and gluten-free! (via Averie Cooks)
Clean Eating Cabbage Soup
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This soup is made using all healthy ingredients, including tons of vegetables and olive oil instead of canola. It's simple to make and can be customized by adding protein, spices, or more veggies. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Cauliflower Red Lentil Soup
Image via Earthly Provisions
This recipe is backed with fiber that helps your digestive system work as intended. It also tastes delicious, with salty and sweet notes. (via Earthly Provisions)
Chunky Portabello Soup
Image via No Eggs or Ham
This recipe is vegan and gluten-free and is an elevated take on a can of Campbell's Chunky Soup. The chunks of steak and sautéed veggies make for a comforting and yummy meal. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Lemon, Chicken, and Farro Soup
Image via Completely Delicious
This soup is healthy, hearty, and delicious - everything you'd want! It's also simple to make and is a fun twist on traditional chicken noodle soup. (via Completely Delicious)
Tomato Basil Soup
Image via A Virtual Vegan
Tomato basil is a staple amongst soups, and this recipe is a standout. It only takes 10 minutes to make and uses just 4 ingredients! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Roasted Pumpkin Soup
Image via Hello Little Home
This recipe is low-effort but is the perfect healthy fall soup. It is loaded with healthy veggies and is a savory meal that tastes great. (via Hello Little Home)
Vegan Hot & Sour Soup
Image via Gastro Plant
This soup is spicy, fragrant, and flavorful. It is composed of healthy ingredients, including tofu, bamboo shoots, and shiitake mushrooms. (via Gastro Plant)
Cream Of Mushroom Soup (Lightened Version)
Image via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog
Cream of mushroom soup is undeniably good, but it is definitely on the unhealthy side. This version tastes the same but swaps some of those more unhealthy ingredients for better ones. (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)
Spanish Vegetable Soup (Caribbean Style)
Image via Veggie Society
This Spanish-style soup is made from plantains, yuca, and potatoes, as well as lots and lots of lime. It is savory, sweet, and citrusy making it a celebration for your taste buds. (via Veggie Society)
Lighter Crockpot Cheeseburger Soup
Image via Whole and Heavenly
This soup is insanely creamy and feels like a comforting hug for your stomach. It is a lighter twist on the classic recipe, making it a healthier option. (via Whole and Heavenly)
Turkey Rice Soup
Image via Feel Good Foodie
With rosemary-infused broth and hearty turkey pieces, this soup is a must-try. It is simple to make and is packed with fresh veggies. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Zucchini Soup
Image via Bowl of Delicious
This zucchini soup is so pretty to look at and is easy to make. The ingredients are all healthy and include green onions, dill, and lemon. (Image via Bowl of Delicious)
Easy Quinoa Vegetable Soup
Image via Live Eat Learn
If you're looking for something hearty and comforting, while still being healthy, this is the recipe for you! It takes under 30 minutes to make and is nearly impossible to mess up. (via Live Eat Learn)
Spiced Coconut Carrot Soup
Image via Two Spoons
This recipe makes for the perfect lunch or a light dinner. It is made with things like ginger, curry powder, coriander and chili flakes that give it a delicious kick. (via Two Spoons)
Jackfruit Moringa Tortilla Soup
Image via Chef Bai Kitchen
This soup is light and simple, while also being so delicious. Moringa is actually a superfood powder that has antioxidants and the ability to lower blood sugar and cholesterol and reduce inflammation. (via Chef Bai Kitchen)
Healthier Fish Chowder Recipe
Image via The Endless Meal
This fish chowder recipe is comforting and delicate, with salty and sweet flavors. It just takes one pot to make and boasts a number of healthy ingredients. (via The Endless Meal)
Creamy Poblano Soup
Image via A Spicy Perspective
This isn't your average soup! It's filled with spicy peppers, herbs, and spices that make it a flavorful adventure for your taste buds. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Header image via The Edgy Veg