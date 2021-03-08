Around The World in 18 Meatball Recipes
FYI: National Meatball Day is Tuesday, March 9, and this collection of rounders has everything we've ever needed and more. We're talking chicken, beef, pork and shrimp — and even a few meatless and special diet options — meaning everyone can enjoy this comfort food fave. Have fun creating your own blends, and if you really want to shake things up, consider throwing 'em on the grill this spring and summer for some REALLY great balls of fire.
Buffalo Balls
No Rocky Mountain oysters here. Instead, ground chicken is mixed with a variety of cheeses and chopped celery then tossed in Buffalo sauce for a playful twist on wings. (via I Breathe… I'm Hungry…)
Meatballs Emilia Romagna With Pasta Sheets
Totally homemade, totally worth the effort, these meatballs are all-beef and are light, tender and Nonna-approved due to the choice of cut. (via Food52)
Italian Wedding Soup
A perfect soup for year-round enjoyment, no wedding required! Meatballs, pasta and veggies make this a classic comfort food. (via Tracey's Culinary Adventures)
Beyond Meatball Gyros
In honor of National Meatball Day, Beyond Meat is offering a BOGO meatballs deal for the first 5,000 people that purchase meatballs through the Ibotta app. And you can bet the first item on our to-do list is making these tasty gyros! (via Beyond Meatballs)
Hawaiin Luau Meatballs
Since these meatballs are cooked in a slow cooker, you'll have plenty of time to practice your hula. (via Chew Out Loud)
Greek Meatballs With Mint and Dried Apricots
An awesome sweet and savory thing is happening with these apricot- and mint-dotted lamb meatballs. Serve with a garlicky yogurt sauce for extra points. (via Running to the Kitchen)
Chicken Cakes (Spicy or Not) With Sweet Chili Drizzle
A handful of aromatics and sauces jazz up otherwise lackluster ground chicken to create
meatballs meatcakes ideal for serving atop spinach or arugula. (via Once Upon a Plate)
30-Minute Clean Paleo Thai Turkey Zucchini Meatballs
A 30-minute meal that's this gorgeous and healthy? Count us in! (via I Food Real)
3 Easy and Delicious Ways to Make Meatballs
Kick up store bought meatballs in a jiffy with these three super easy and ever-so-saucy recipes. (via Brit + Co.)
Cranberry Cheddar Sausage Bites
Use your favorite Italian sausage as the base for these sweet-savory bites. (via Running to the Kitchen)
Albondigas Soup
Next time you feel like cooking up a big batch of chili, consider making this Mexican meatball soup instead. (via Simple Comfort Food)
Swedish Meatballs
Big fans of Ikea here, but they've got nothing on this Swedish meatball recipe. (via Damn Delicious)
Beyond Meatballs Pasta with Pesto
Lady and the Tramp fans: here's your chance to finally have your own "Bella Notte" moment. (via Beyond Meatballs)
Banh Mi Bowls
Skip the roll and serve all the usual banh mi fixin's atop steamed rice instead. (via Budget Bytes)
Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs With Eggy Noodles
Surprise! There's a piece of molten mozzarella tucked inside each of these meatballs. (via On the Woodside)
Vegan, Gluten-Free Lentil Meatballs With Indian Fenugreek Sauce
Looking for another meatless meatball option? Consider these lentil-based beauties. Packed with protein, they're sure to be satisfying. (via Feasting at Home)
Turkey Meatballs With Apple, Spinach and Provolone
With flavors reminiscent of chicken-apple sausage, we bet these meatballs would be just as big a star at breakfast as at dinnertime. (via Jehan Can Cook)
Pork and Prawn Balls in Aromatic Sauce
Despite the streamlined list of ingredients, this dish is sure to pack in tons of flavor with every bite. (via Ang Sarap)
