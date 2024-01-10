The Latest News On Greta Gerwig's "The Chronicles Of Narnia" Netflix Movies
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
My Facebook bio reads "I have a Narnia quote for every occasion," and the sentiment rings true. The hope and wonder found inside The Chronicles of Narnia played a huge role in shaping who I am as a writer and as a human. I'm a part of a Facebook group and keep up with some online forums, which means that I can spot clickbait or a fake poster from a mile away.
After Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018, I was on the edge of my seat to see who would be involved. So, as you can imagine, when it was finally confirmed that Greta Gerwig (who directed 2019's Little Women, the other story that has heavily influenced my life) would write and direct the next two movies in the Narnia universe, I told *everyone.*
Although the books are no stranger to controversy, I'm confident Greta Gerwig will handle them with grace and tact. Because she has a knack for bringing stories into the 21st century while still feeling true to their original heart.
Are these new Chronicles of Narnia movies a continuation or a reboot?
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
We don't have any info yet on whether this adaptation will pick up where The Voyage of the Dawn Treader left off, whether it will be a remake of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, or if it will be a totally new story within the Narnia universe (similar to Prime Video's The Rings of Power).
I'm personally anticipating that it will be the first option because I would love to see Greta bring something like The Magician's Nephew (which has never been adapted) to life onscreen.
While we also don't have word on Greta Gerwig's The Chronicles of Narnia cast yet, after a reunion with actress Brie Larson at the 2024 Golden Globes (the two women starred in 2010's Greenberg together), X users are hoping the Oscar winner will make an appearance! "She need to get in Narnia somehow," one user said when they retweeted a video of the reunion. The reunion in question features Brie hopping like a bunny over to Greta, who squeals as they hug each other. I don't know about you, but that's exactly how I greet my friends IRL.
"When [Brie Larson] gets the Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing the White Witch, wait," one user added.
How long has Greta Gerwig wanted to make a "Chronicles of Narnia" movie?
Greta Gerwig during the Barbie press junket
Image viaChang Ho/Warner Bros. Entertainment
Like the intentional planner she is, Greta Gerwig actually thought about directing a Narnia movie way before her involvement was ever confirmed.
"I’m writing and I’m sort of starting to dream and think about what I’m approaching," she says on The Empire Film Podcast. "I would say the land of Narnia is equally exciting and terrifying. I have nothing really to report on it other than it’s something I was actually talking about before I made Barbie. So, that’s been sort of in my unconscious working its way through. But that has been a pattern. I wrote a draft of Little Women before I made Lady Bird."
Narnia, Little Women,Barbie — Greta Gerwig has a knack for turning our beloved childhood stories into something complex and emotional that resonates with us even more as adults!
Which story is Greta Gerwig adapting?
(L-R): Peter Dinklage as Trumpkin, Georgie Henley as Lucy Pevensie, Anna Popplewell as Susan Pevensie, William Moseley as Peter Pevensie, and Skandar Keynes as Edmund Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Image via Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media
The specific Narnia movies the writer and director is making haven't been confirmed, but this week, Letterboxd added two new films under Greta Gerwig's official page: The Magician's Nephew and The Horse and His Boy. Neither title has ever been made into an onscreen adaptation.
Letterboxd has since changed the titles of the movies back to Untitled Chronicles of Narnia Film #1 and Untitled Chronicles of Narnia Film #2 but it's got me thinking.
Both stories are from the original Chronicles of Narnia series (MN is book #1 and HHB is book #3), rather than an expansion of the Narnia universe. Any film version of the books could serve as a reboot of the Disney movie series that kicked off in 2005.
Considering The Horse and His Boy takes place within The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, choosing to adapt that book could indicate Netflix wants to revamp the series entirely.
What is The Chronicles of Narnia about?
(L-R): William Moseley as Peter Pevensie, Anna Popplewell as Susan Pevensie, and Georgie Henley as Lucy Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
Image via Disney Enterprises/Walden Media
The Chronicles of Narnia revolves around the fictional land of Narnia, and the children in our world who find it. Time passes differently in Narnia than it does on earth, which means that even though around 50 years pass for the characters, they find themselves in a different decade or century every time they reenter the magical land.
Each book has themes like good vs. evil, family, and identity as the characters face different challenges and adventures. The coolest thing about these books is how open-ended C.S. Lewis wrote them — because your own personal experiences, life lessons, and worldview impact your imagination, you have a different experience every time you read them.
Are these new The Chronicles Of Narnia movies for Netflix?
(L-R): Ben Barnes as Caspian, Skandar Keynes as Edmund Pevensie, and Georgie Henley as Lucy Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Image via Twentieth Century Fox Fim Corporation/Walden Media
Yes! Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia (which were previously held by Walden Media) in 2018, but there wasn't much news for the next few years. The New Yorker confirmed that Greta is attached to write and direct these Narnia Netflix films in the near future.
Why did Disney stop making Narnia movies?
(L-R): Skandar Keynes as Edmund Pevensie, Georgie Henley as Lucy Pevensie, and Ben Barnes as Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Image via Courtesy 20th Century Fox/Walden Media
The final Chronicles of Narnia adaptation for Disney was 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Even though the film set up a sequel, issues with the rights ended the film series early.
The Chronicles Of Narnia Adaptations To Watch
(L-R): Georgie Henley as Lucy Pevensie and James McAvoy as Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Image via Pierre Vinet/Disney Enterprises, Inc/Walden Media, LLC/IMDb
Animated Film:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on YouTube
BBC Miniseries:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on YouTube
- Prince Caspian — on YouTube
- The Voyage of the Dawn Treader — on YouTube
- The Silver Chair — on YouTube
Disney Feature Films:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on Disney+
- Prince Caspian — on Disney+
- The Voyage of the Dawn Treader— on Disney+
