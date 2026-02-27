Defying our prior beliefs, National Egg McMuffin Day is, indeed, a thing, and it’s coming to McDonald’s on Monday, March 2. To celebrate, the fast food chain is bringing fans an epic deal for just $1. If you've been looking for an excuse to dine out for breakfast without breaking the bank, this is your sign.



Here’s everything we know about McDonald’s 2026 National Egg McMuffin Day deal!

McDonald's On Monday, March 2, you can snag a classic Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg breakfast sandwich at McDonald’s for just $1. The deal will be available exclusively through the McDonald’s App on March 2. To take advantage of the promotion, you'll need to order either item during breakfast hours only through the app. Also note there’s a limit of one per customer.

McDonald's McDonald’s McMuffin lineup is loaded with 17 to 20 grams of protein, providing the ultimate start to your day. Each one features a freshly-cracked 100% U.S. sourced cage-free egg, an English muffin, Canadian bacon, American cheese, and butter, so it’s perfect for savory breakfast lovers.



McDonald's The Egg McMuffin has truly earned icon status as it’s been on the McDonald’s breakfast menu for more than 55 years. Our favorite way to eat it is as-is or with a smattering of grape jelly (don’t knock it ‘til you try it). No matter how you enjoy McMuffins, you can’t deny that this deal is good. Don’t miss $1 McMuffins at McDonald’s on Monday, March 2 through the McDonald’s app.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss deals from your favorite fast food places!