Run, don't walk!

McDonald’s Is Selling $1 Egg McMuffins Despite Insanely Expensive Egg Prices

​McDonald’s Egg McMuffin
McDonald’s
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 27, 2025
Of all the fast food breakfast sandwiches out there, McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is one that has truly stood the test of time. In celebration of 50 years of the McDonald’s breakfast menu icon, the chain is offering $1 Egg McMuffins – for a limited time only.

Scroll on for all the details you need to know about McDonald’s $1 Egg McMuffin promo!

\u200bMcDonald\u2019s Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s

The Egg McMuffin is beloved for its layers of melted cheese and fluffy eggs (which McDonald’s saysare sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), all stacked inside a toasted and buttered English muffin. In addition to the classic cheese and egg combo, you can also find the sammie made with Canadian bacon or sausage on the menu.

\u200bMcDonald\u2019s Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s

Now clocking in a whopping 50 years on the McDonald’s menu, the fast food giant says the McMuffin is “still the GOAT.” To honor its undeniable icon status, McDonald’s is offering $1 Egg McMuffins(or Sausage McMuffins with Egg) on March 2 only – a day they’re deeming National Egg McMuffin Day.

McDonald's App

McDonald’s

The promo will only be available exclusively through the McDonald’s app on Sunday, March 2. You must be a rewards member to take advantage of the deal!

\u200bMcDonald\u2019s Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand," said McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger. "Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it’s my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we’re all about giving our customers the best start to their day. Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."

Eggs

Rusiru Bhagya / PEXELS

The $1 Egg McMuffin promo comes at the perfect time as the U.S. experiences a nationwide egg shortage due to a bird flu outbreak – with prices for a dozen climbing up to as much as $12. I personally haven’t bought eggs in 6 weeks or so due to my grocery store either being completely sold-out or posting insane prices for them, so I’m very excited to hop on over to McD’s on March 2.

\u200bMcDonald\u2019s Bagel Sandwich

McDonald’s

McDonald’s also announced several additional promos that customers can enjoy in March and beyond. Take note:

  • From March 3 through March 30, fans can enjoy a BOGO free Sausage McMuffin with Egg when they make a McDelivery order in the McDonald's App.
  • Bagel Sandwiches are now available nationwide, orderable as a Bacon, Egg & Cheese or Steak, Egg & Cheese combo.
  • New Yorkers can now enjoy fresh Krispy Kreme donuts at participating McDonald’s locations. McDonald’s says “more than half” of U.S. restaurants will sell Krispy Kreme donuts by the end of 2025.

