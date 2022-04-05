The Best Easter Candy of 2022 Is Both Nostalgic and Super Sweet
In addition to the colorful shoes, delicious recipes, and family time that come with Easter, we always look forward to the candy! Come springtime, our favorite candy staples get a pastel upgrade with new wrappers, fun additions like cookie pieces, and lots of limited-edition bunny and carrot motifs. Throughout the years, we've always enjoyed snacking on nostalgic Easter candy editions, and many of them are still around today. Keep reading to see if your favorite made the list!
Kit Kat Easter Miniatures ($4)
We already love Kit Kats as-is, but something about the mini bite size and pastel wrappers make us want to grab a whole handful! Snack on them during the fam's annual egg hunt or save a few for a midnight snack.
Williams-Sonoma Easter Jelly Beans ($16+)
Whether you get your jelly beans at Williams-Sonoma or anywhere else, their springtime colors and flavors are arguably their most beloved. This bag makes for a fruity and colorful treat. Our love for these citrusy flavors has only grown with time.
Reese's Peanut Butter Tie Dye Eggs Bag ($4)
The orange and brown Reese's wrappers are definitely iconic but there is something extra springlike about rainbow tie dye! Pass the bowl, please.
Easter Pastel Peanut M&M's ($27)
This jumbo bag of pastel M&M's is the perfect thing to keep the living room candy dish stocked, or to just stash in your room. Both sound like good ideas to us.
Hershey's Easter Kisses Milk Chocolate with Vanilla Frosting Crème ($4)
Add a little something extra to your regular Hershey Kiss experience with these vanilla frosting-filled picks.
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Crème Egg (5 Count) ($4)
Cadbury creme eggs are an Easter staple as far as we're concerned. They're so tasty, we wouldn't blame you if you finished the whole bowl by yourself.
Hershey's Polka Dot Cookies 'n Creme Eggs ($4)
Little bits of colorful cookie turn these eggs into an extra-festive treat that the Easter bunny himself would approve.
Sour Patch Kids Bunnies ($1)
Swap your usual Sour Patch kids for these cute bunnies instead. You'll get the same burst of flavor, just cuter shapes!
Skittles Original Easter Jellybeans ($3)
Skittles and Jellybeans never disappoint, and when you put them together, you just get double the fruity goodness.
Lindt Easter Mini Carrot ($9)
We love that this box is filled with individually wrapped candies you can share with the whole fam. Plus the carrot packaging is just too cute!
Peeps Delights Yellow Chicks Dipped In Milk Chocolate ($3)
The peeps you know and love, just covered in chocolate. Yes please. Snack on a few as-is, or make into Peeps S'mores!
Lindt Easter Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny ($5)
You can't forget the chocolate bunny! As kids, we were always excited that Easter was an excuse to eat more chocolate than normal, bunny ears and all.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bunnies, 6 Count ($4)
However, if you prefer to eat your chocolate bunny with smaller portion sizes, these miniature are just as tasty!
Tag us with your favorite Easter candy on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more Easter content!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!