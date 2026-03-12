Keep reading for Brit + Co's exclusive Natural Bliss interview with Meghann Fahy — and for updates on You Deserve Each Other and where Daphne from The White Lotus might be in 2026.

As a self-proclaimed "hugedrinker,"can't wait for you to try Natural Bliss' new creamers (my personal favorite is the Chai Vanilla Latte). "I sort of exclusively drink iced coffee even in the winter because I love that it stays the temperature that it's supposed to be the whole time," she exclusively tells Brit + Co at the Natural Bliss event in New York City. "I like hot coffee. It's just that once it gets cold, I get really annoyed and it's really hard to keep it hot, so iced coffee for sure."

Meghann Fahy's perfect morning routine. Natural Bliss Thanks to Daylight Savings Time springing the clock forward, we're all still recovering from less sleep than usual. When it comes to setting her day up for success, Meghann doesn't only rely on coffee. "I do a very quick 10-minute meditation on the Calm app every morning that I can remember to do it, and I always feel like that's a really great way to start off my day because it forces me to not wake up and just immediately go into my phone," she says. Rest and relaxation also factor into her definition of "natural bliss" on a day off: "[My] perfect day off is having just nothing at all to do and nowhere at all to be and staying in bed as late as I want, having a really lazy, slow morning, and then spending some time outside. I love going out to cute places for dinner that I never get to do when I'm gone from my neighborhood for a while and honestly, that's kind of it."

The 'White Lotus' actress shares her secret for lasting friendships. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Considering Meghann Fahy is at the tail end of a small acting break, she's been able spend a lot of time in her neighborhood and with her friends, which, if you ask me, is always time well spent. "You know, my best friends are the friends that I've had since middle school, and I feel really lucky that I've been able to sort of grow with them because I think it's not a common thing, you know, we all grow at different paces," she says. "So when you grow in tandem with people and you remain compatible over that many years, I feel like that's honestly just family." "I don't have any expectations on my friendships," she continues when I ask about cultivating deep relationships as an adult. "I don't care when people cancel plans or move plans around or don't answer when I call, you know, it's like we're all busy, we're all thinking about each other throughout the day and we're checking in when we can. I think just taking that pressure off. I think that to me is like my favorite part about my adult friendships that there's so much less drama because everyone's like, 'I get it, no worries.'"

And gives an update on 'You Deserve Each Other.' HBO As a White Lotus alum, Meghann Fahy is definitely no stranger to drama, and even though we haven't seen her character Daphne for a few years, Meghann has an idea of where she'd be today. "I think about her often. I love my girl. I think she's probably doing the same stuff, you know," she jokes. "I think she really is like very comfortable in her, in her spooky little life, and, I imagine that she's gearing up to go on some fabulous summer holiday right now." It won't be long before Meghann's back on our screens, and this time she's swapping the thrills and drama of The White Lotus and Drop with the rom-com You Deserve Each Other opposite Penn Badgley. "We just have an amazing cast. There's so many funny people in the movie," she shares. "So I think the best days were the days that everybody was on set and ad libbing and stuff like that, and we were just laughing so hard. And I really, that was a huge reason why I wanted to do a movie in that genre because I wanted to go to work and just have so much fun every day, and we definitely did. So I'm excited for people to see it."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.