See The First Leaks From Meghann Fahy & Penn Badgley's Rom-Com After Their Weird Online Fight

Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy are always having a moment (they are, after all, two of the biggest stars in Hollywood). But they started more internet chatter than normal with a very strange argument of sorts in the comments of an Instagram post. Fans were wondering what in the world was happening — until it was announced they were starring in a brand new movie together called You Deserve Each Other! Now their Instagram exchange (and all the strange posts since then) make total sense.

Here's everything you need to know about Meghann Fahy and Penn Badgley's brand new rom-com You Deserve Each Other.

Where can I watch You Deserve Each Other? It looks like You Deserve Each Other is coming to theaters, but we don't have an official release date quite yet. Since they're finally filming, I have my fingers crossed for 2026!

What is You Deserve Each Other about? This rom-com follows Naomi and Nick, who are about to tie the knot and spend the rest of their lives together. The only problem? They're not actually in love with each other. So, naturally, they decide to secretly push each other's buttons as much as they can in the hope the other person will call off the wedding. You Deserve each other summary

Who's in the You Deserve Each Other cast? We don't have the full cast list yet, but we do know Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn are directing the film (and they revised Brett Haley and Marc Basch's script). Here's the You Deserve Each Other cast we do know so far: Meghann Fahy as Naomi

as Naomi Penn Badgley as Nick

Where is You Deserve Each Other filming? View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) You Deserve Each Other is filming around New York City, and we already have leaks showing us what Meghann Fahy and Penn Badgley will look like in the movie! Penn is rocking a buzzcut with a pale blue button down and dark blue pants (a look more than one commenter is calling "hot" and I can't disagree), while Meghann swapped her classic honey-colored hair for bleach blonde alongside a bright green mini dress and layered necklaces.

What trope is You Deserve Each Other? You Deserve Each Other is described as a lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers romance, so there's something for all different kinds of romance fans.

Let us know how excited you are for this movie on Instagram — and check out The 10 Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In July for more movie options!