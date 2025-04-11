Meghann Fahy & Brandon Sklenar Are Super Hot In 'Drop'

I haven't been able to stop thinking about Drop since I saw it (and since I interviewed stars Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar!) — and if you like thrillers, I'm sure you'll be obsessed with this one too. The script is tight, the visuals are beautiful (albeit eerie), and Meghann and Brandon are absolutely electric onscreen together. In Brit + Co's latest episode of our Yap City podcast, we dive into the interview experience and why the movie is so dang good.
Here's why you should see Meghann Fahy & Brandon Sklenar's Drop, in theaters now!
What is the movie Drop 2025 about?
Drop follows Violet (Meghann Fahy), who's excited for her date with Henry (Brandon Sklenar) — until she starts getting anonymous drops to her phone threatening her son. She can't tell Henry about the messages, especially since the final one instructs her to kill him.
But despite the thriller of it all, I've been calling Drop a "scary rom-com" because of just how electric Brandon and Meghann are onscreen, and how much I care about them as a viewer. I cared more about their relationship than some actual romance movies this year!
And in this episode of Yap City, I offer some behind-the-scenes moments from my Drop interviews, and spill on which Emily Henry character fits Brandon Sklenar perfectly.
Where can I watch Drop?
Drop is in theaters today, April 11, 2025!
Who's in the Drop cast?
The Drop cast has some of the hottest names around, including:
- Meghann Fahy as Violet: a widowed mother finally going on a date who starts getting anonymous drops to her phone.
- Brandon Sklenar as Henry: Violet's date who tries to help her figure out the drop mystery.
- Violett Beane as Jen: Violet's sister and date night babysitter.
- Jacob Robinson as Toby: Violet's (very adorable) son.
- Reed Diamond as Richard: a man Violet meets who's also at the restaurant for a date.
- Gabrielle Ryan as Cara: the bartender who keeps an eye on Violet.
- Jeffery Self as Matt: Violet and Henry's waiter.
- Ed Weeks as Phil: the restaurant pianist.
Where did Drop film?
Director Chrisopher Landon and the Drop team built the restaurant set themselves, and Christopher told me in an interview that the gilded look of the restaurant was meant to mimic a cage — and make Violet and viewer feel trapped. The movie filmed in Ireland.
