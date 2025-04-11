Meghann Fahy & Brandon Sklenar Are Super Hot In 'Drop'

I haven't been able to stop thinking about Drop since I saw it (and since I interviewed stars Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar!) — and if you like thrillers, I'm sure you'll be obsessed with this one too. The script is tight, the visuals are beautiful (albeit eerie), and Meghann and Brandon are absolutely electric onscreen together. In Brit + Co's latest episode of our Yap City podcast, we dive into the interview experience and why the movie is so dang good.

What is the movie Drop 2025 about?

Drop follows Violet (Meghann Fahy), who's excited for her date with Henry (Brandon Sklenar) — until she starts getting anonymous drops to her phone threatening her son. She can't tell Henry about the messages, especially since the final one instructs her to kill him.

But despite the thriller of it all, I've been calling Drop a "scary rom-com" because of just how electric Brandon and Meghann are onscreen, and how much I care about them as a viewer. I cared more about their relationship than some actual romance movies this year!

And in this episode of Yap City, I offer some behind-the-scenes moments from my Drop interviews, and spill on which Emily Henry character fits Brandon Sklenar perfectly.