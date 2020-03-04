Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher Join Brit on Teach Me Something New
In the premier episode of the podcast, Brit and her husband (and partner in everything) Dave are learning about acting for everyday life with one of Hollywood's favorite couples, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. In the couple's first joint interview since their days starring in That '70s Show, follow along as they teach acting skills you can apply to everything from parenting to work, and everywhere in between.
Learn how they use techniques like memorization, facial expressions, and more — they'll even share tricks like using voice intonation while reading classic bedtime stories like "Goodnight Moon." Get ready to laugh, because these two can definitely put on a show! Be sure to subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. Happy listening!