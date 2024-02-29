Discover The Best Book Clubs All The It Girls Are Raving About
Not to toot our own horn, but the editorial team at Brit + Co has a knack for finding some of the best book clubreads. What started out as simple conversations about the latest books we love has morphed into covering celebrity memoirsand scoring interviews with authors like Kira Peikoff and Emily Henry. It's a rabbit hole we can't imagine leaving — never mind the fact there's usually an endless charcuterie boards and pretty champagne cocktails down here in book club land!
Whether it's rom-com books or self improvement, our list of the best book clubs all the 'It Girls' are raving about will tickle several of your fancies. So, let's find your perfect match!
Images via Amazon
Making it to the top of our list is Reese Witherspoon's book club! Her reason for creating it has everything to do with her love of reading which checks out. Although it's not advertised as an explicit feminist book club, novels that follow female leads and their arcs are central to what's featured. In other words, it's a celebration of diverse stories and authors who aren't always prioritized in the literary world.
With other 90 titles to date, Reese's book club is the perfect place to start if you're looking for captivating fictional work that has diverse female protagonists.
Image via Cody Love for Oprah Daily
In addition to all of the things she's accomplished, Oprah has steadily added moving titles to her book club since the late 90s. To date it's amassed a little over 100 books with the latest pick revolving around a story of one woman's spiral into addiction and the ways she's rebuilding her life afterwards. Overall, Oprah's ultimate goal is to highlight both seasoned and new writers who dare to weave together fiction as well as nonfiction works.
After going through the list, here's everything we think you need to add to your at-home library.
Image via Amazon
When she's not co-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager is sharing her monthly book club picks on Read With Jenna and its accompanying podcast! Created by Hager in 2019, Read With Jenna features over 50 titles that Hager eagerly shares with other book lovers. What's special about it is that Hager's picks aren't chosen with a particular goal in mind. Rather, she simply loves sharing books whose tales have moved her.
Image via Amy Sussman
Natalie Portman has made it clear she's a voracious reader given the diverse nature of her book club's recommendations and her fans agree. There are titles with tales that focus on differing themes and lessons that makes this such a refreshing gem. With other 129 followers on Instagram, we encourage anyone who's looking for challenging reads to dive into Portman's picks.
Images via Target
As far as we're concerned, Shonda Rhimes is rewriting the blueprint when it comes to TV production and screenwriting so it's not surprising that she has a book club.However, there's not a formal order that anyone has to read on a monthly basis. You'll be able to explore titles that grab your attention, allowing you to read on your own terms. In a way, it's like a virtual silent book club.
Images via Barnes & Noble
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' book club is full of cool girl reads with stories that'll immediately captivate you. There's thrillers, mysteries, and love stories that will have your jaw on the floor. If you're looking for a book that makes you put it down after reading something shocking, this is the book club for you.
P.S. It doesn't hurt that the covers of the books will make your bookshelf look pretty.
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation
Similar to the feel of Reese Witherspoon's book club, Emma Watson created Our Shared Shelf to share feminist reads that spark necessary dialogue. Created in 2016, there are reads that include titles by black authors and the mother of modern feminism as we know it — Gloria Steinem. Given certain disheartening news surrounding bodily autonomy, we think Emma Watson's book club is worth diving into.
Images via Amazon
Kaia Gerber is more than Cindy Crawford's daughter — she's a certified It Girl, actress, and model in her own right. But, she's also an avid reader and that's always going to be cool to us. Her book club called Library Sciencefeatures reading picks that are unique and filled with stories that aren't always highlighted on other lists.
Photos by Barnes & Noble
If you didn't know Good Morning America has a book club, you're not alone. Stumbling across this gem was a huge surprise that introduced us to even more romance and horror books that we cozied up with. We even found some #BookTok picks that are worth reading.
Images via Barnes & Noble
Since they're one of the biggest book retailers out there, it makes sense that Barnes & Noble has an enchanting book club. If you've always wanted to start hosting weekly or monthly meetings without feeling overwhelmed, take notes from the picks on this!
Which of the it girl book clubs fits your mood? For more reading recs, check out our storefront!
Header image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Cody Love for Oprah Daily, NBC, and Amy Sussman
