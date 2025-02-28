They're even better than last year's reads!
See Every Dakota Johnson Book Club Pick For 2025
Dakota Johnson has always known she wanted her TeaTime Book Clubto be different than other celebrity versions and we've found it doesn't disappoint. It's the perfect extension of her personality because she told Bustle in 2024, "I want to fall down the rabbit hole every time I read...to invest in the book, invest in the language, invest in the references. Like, 'Oh what is that piece of art she's talking about? Who's that musician?'" All we can say is same Dakota, same.
Showing zero signs of slowing down, she continues to pick stimulating reads we're sure you'll enjoy. If we're being honest, one of them may make you want to sink your teeth into its meaty content! Ready to dive in?
Here's every TeaTime book club pick Dakota's shared with eager readers
February 2025
Amazon
The Lamb by Lucy Rose
Margot doesn't remember a time when she and her mom didn't live isolated from society. She's grown used to quiet living in their cottage outside of the strange habit her mom keeps. She knows anyone who ventures off the road and happens to find their front door is enthusiastically ushered into false safety. Once their defenses are lowered, Margot's mom pounces on unsuspecting guests and has her own version of a feast. This goes on until a stranger named Eden comes into their lives and seems to enchant the hungry matriarch.
Unsure of how she feels about their lives together, Margot begins asking herself what it means to be a family and how she can break free so she can live life for herself.
January 2025
Amazon
Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke
