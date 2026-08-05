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Pretty in pink forever!

Molly Ringwald Through the Years: Her 6 Most Iconic Looks Ahead of 'One Night Only'

molly ringwald, past and present
Universal Pictures, Getty
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezAug 05, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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Molly Ringwald was a defining icon of the 1980s for her Brat Pack roles in classic films like Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and The Breakfast Clubmovies that, while very much a product of their era, still capture the timeless truths of teen romance and angst. I recently started following Ringwald on Instagram and have become a huge fan, not only of her unique fashion sense but also of her perspective on this crazy world. We also both have a daughter named Mathilda! (Although mine is Matilda;).

Here is a look at some of Molly Ringwald's most iconic styles, both past and present.

Molly Ringwald and daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos

Getty

Ringwald stars as Linda, the mother of Callum Turner’s character, in the highly anticipated rom-com One Night Only, out in theaters Friday, August 7. Here she is at the premiere wearing a mini dress by Lein, beside her daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos.

Two people posing at events with different outfits: one sparkly, one metallic gown.Getty

Here she is with fashion designer Zac Posen at the AAFA American Image Awards 2026 and (right) at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards. She's experienced a career renaissance lately, starring in Ryan Murphy’s Monster and FX's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. She's done a ton of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the West End work too, starring most recently in the Off-Broadway revival of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been.

Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald

Getty

We will never forget this timeless look from The Breakfast Club, a movie in which she played rich kid Claire and defined a character through her wardrobe, complete with tall boots, a long pencil skirt, and, of course, a pink top. Classic!

Three stylishly dressed young people stand against a wall, posing with serious expressions.

Getty

Pretty in Pink displayed her alternative DIY side, proving her fashion creativity was pioneering way before Carrie Bradshaw hit the scene.

Three people posing together in a candid black-and-white shot.

Getty

She channels 80s preppy chic in this classic photo with her Breakfast Club cast members Emilio Estevez and Judd Nelson. The pearls paired with a cable-knit sweater I'd wear today!

Two people sitting on a table lit by candles in a dimly lit room.

Universal Pictures

Pink is the thread connecting so many of Molly Ringwald’s iconic '80s characters — from Sixteen Candles to Pretty in Pink — and this scene remains as timeless as her film legacy.

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