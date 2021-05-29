6 Iconic "Friends" Outfits That Still Slay Today
Friends had some amazing heartfelt moments, iconic one-liners, and of course, incredible fashion. At one point or another, we've all wanted to dress like Monica with her timeless silhouettes, Phoebe with her one-of-a-kind outfits, and Rachel with her cosmopolitan style. Check out these six Friends fashion moments that you can incorporate into your own closet this summer.
Monica Geller
NBC/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
1. High Neck Tank
Monica Geller's outfits tend to be streamlined and simple, and this top is no exception. The classic layering piece would look great in Monica's signature red or neutral and will take you through summer into fall.
H&M Ribbed Tank Top ($25)
The ribbed detail and rolled edges add some dimension to this tank, making it anything but boring.
American Eagle Striped High-Neck Crop Tank ($15, was $20)
Something about stripes feels so summery; pair it with denim cutoffs for the next time you take a stroll on the beach.
Wild Fable Thermal Swing Tank Top ($12)
If you're not a huge fan of skin-tight tops, this airy alternative will still do the trick. The waffle weave makes it extra cozy.
NBC/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
2. Loose Pants
When it's too warm and uncomfortable for a pair of denim, pull a Monica and opt for linen pants instead. Pick a minimal design or go for all out color. You can also pair it with a crop top for a balanced silhouette.
Anthropologie Maeve Gabriela Wide-Leg Pants ($128)
These pants are perfect for any time you want to make a statement. Wear it with a blouse for date night or a tee for just running to the grocery store in style.
Anthropologie Maeve Smocked Wide-Leg Pants ($88+)
Anything this bright deserves a day in the sun. Wear them with your favorite swimsuit or with strappy sandals for an elevated summertime look.
Gap High Rise Paperbag Pull-On Pants ($80)
These paperbag pants will make a comfy addition to your favorite summer top.
Rachel Green
NBC/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
3. Structured Blouses + Puff Sleeves
Rachel Green's outfits are always a lovely cross between trendy and feminine. Structured blouses and corsets are making a huge comeback, and we love pairing them with jeans to make them feel a little less precious.
Anthropologie Puff-Sleeved Peplum Blouse ($385)
This playful and romantic blouse is equal parts chic and design-forward, just like our favorite friend Rachel.
Reformation Reign Top ($148)
Switch up your go-to blouse with a floral print that's anything but frumpy.
Anthropologie Smocked Tie-Dye Blouse ($148)
Who said tie dye is just for tees? Color blocking brings this blouse right out of the 90s.
NBC/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
4. Slip Dresses
Just like Rachel back in the day, we cannot get enough of the slip dress. Layer it, wear it solo, or toss it over a swimsuit as a cute coverup.
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress ($49)
The satin finish of this dress ups the cool factor. Blue skies ahead!
Forever 21 Satin Cowl Slip Dress ($11, was $18)
We love the minimal style of slip dresses that doesn't feel ho-hum. The cowl neck on this one adds some dimension too, making it stand out even more.
Free People Angelica Midi Slip ($60)
This form-fitting choice has a little more structure than your everyday slip with an unexpected strap in the back for that extra special detail.
Phoebe Buffay
NBC/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
5. Statement Tops
2021 is bringing back color in a big way and Phoebe Buffay would be all over it. Make a statement this summer with bright patterns, colors, and fun details.
Anthropologie Maeve Fern Contrast Buttondown ($118)
This multi-print top totally belongs in Phoebe Buffay's closet. Mixing prints can be tricky but pairing them with a neutral bottom lets them (and you) shine in a good way.
Free People 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit ($60)
This customizable bodysuit will serve all your needs, whether you're out for a picnic or going out for a night with your BFF. Since it can be adjusted for the occasion, it literally looks good on every body type. We could totally see Phoebe rocking this to croon at Central Perk.
Zara Cut Out Crop Top ($30)
With side cutouts and a bright pop of color, this tank is a total scene-stealer.
NBC/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
6. Colorful Overalls
We love the ease and simplicity of wearing overalls all year long. Why not upgrade your overalls by picking a pair in your favorite shade?
ModCloth Farm Life For Me Overalls ($89)
A little bit quirky, a little bit colorful, these overalls are the perfect farmer's market attire.
Zara Short Ruffled Jumpsuit ($50)
This jumpsuit is super simple and easy-going (just like Phoebe herself!) and could totally pass as a sundress. Pair it with some stylish sunnies and sandals for an out-on-the-town look.
Anthropologie Corey Lynn Calter Floral Patchwork Short Overalls ($148)
We've never met a patchwork pattern we didn't like and these overalls are so casually fun they could serve as your standout staple for summer.
Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe's style is still incredibly modern some 30 years later. You can't go wrong channeling your favorite Central Perk alter ego this summer with Friends as your inspo!
Follow us on Pinterest for more fashion inspo!
Featured image via NBC/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!