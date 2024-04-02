A Definitive Ranking of Carrie Bradshaw's Outfits — And How To Shop Them
Whether she’s typing away on her laptop in her studio apartment, on an upscale date with Mr. Big, or debriefing over a hungover brunch with her girlfriends, Carrie Bradshaw always has a fabulous outfit on. There’s no denying that the main character of Sex and the Cityhad some of the most iconic fashion moments in the world of television; her character constantly pushes the limit by mixing accessories, prints, and trends to create an outfit that the standard viewer might have never even dreamed of. While Carrie’s outfits are both fabulous and extravagant, it’s worth noting that some are definitely more…questionable.
Despite the likely 5-figure salary that Carrie was likely making as a sex columnist, her closet was chock full of an array of designer pieces, rare vintage finds, and much more that seems somewhat unrealistic in retrospect. But hey, Ms. Bradshaw did admit that she would occasionally buy issues of Vogue over dinner, so maybe all of her dollars were allocated toward her stylish collection.
However, if you couldn’t help but wonder how to get Carrie’s look for less, that’s where we come in. Below you’ll find a definitive ranking of Bradshaw’s best outfits recreated to wear all summer long.
The Opening Credits Tutu
Image via HBO
Iconic AF, this outfit made an appearance in every episode of SATC as it was what Carrie was wearing in the opening credits of the show. Her fitted baby-pink muscle tank and voluminous tutu carry the actress down Fifth Ave only to get splashed by a city bus with her very own face on it. Complete with cheetah print strappy sandals, this outfit is quintessential Carrie Bradshaw — it’s unexpected for the average dresser and stands out amongst those who pass her by in typical business wear, but it, of course, looks perfectly in place on the fashionista wearing it.
Shop Carrie Bradshaw's Outfit
Gap Modern Tank in Sugar Pink
Safari Hamptons Cowgirl
Image via HBO
Leave it to Carrie Bradshaw to pair a cowgirl hat with a striped skirt, a snakeskin bandeau, AND an arm cuff not out West, but almost as far East as one can go – the Hamptons. Even though the described outfit sounds crazy, especially for where Carrie wore it, it kind of looked incredible..? With the recent rise in western wear fashion trends thanks to queens like Beyoncé and Kacey Musgraves, this look is likely one we’ll be recreating at concerts all summer long.
Shop Carrie Bradshaw's Outfit
Byron Bay Woven Cowboy Hat
Single and Fabulous
Image via HBO
When Carrie was asked to be included in a magazine feature about what it meant to be in her thirties and single, she assumed it would be an optimistic spread, rather than the negative leaning spread that was available for purchase in almost every bodega in the city. Although Carrie didn’t look her very best on the magazine cover, her outfit that took her from early morning emails in bed to the photo shoot was a classic. Pink disco pants, a blue tank, and an oversized poncho carried Carrie to newsstands where the question “Single and Fabulous?” was posed.
Shop Carrie Bradshaw's Outfit
Skims Soft Lounge Tank in Celeste
Little Gray Dress
Image via HBO
More simple (but extremely effective) than Bradshaw’s other stand-out looks from the SATC series, this sleeveless mini is one of our favorite looks of hers. When watching Carrie stroll down the streets in nothing but this dress, a pair of aviators, and some nude strappy sandals, we’re instantly transported back to summer in the city. There’s something so freeing about leaving your jacket (and sleeves in general) behind when you leave the house, especially when you look as good doing it as Carrie does here.
Shop Carrie Bradshaw's Outfit
Peppermayo Cosmic Chic Mini Dress in Ash
Lowrise Jeans and a Corset Top
Image via HBO
If there were ever anyone ahead of a trend, it was Carrie Bradshaw. We hope that we don’t scare you when we say that low rise jeans are coming back, because low rise jeans are, in fact, coming back. When Carrie wore hers on-screen, they were having their original moment in the spotlight, but how she styled them is what caught our eye. We suspect that this summer you’ll see lots of corset, low rise, and shoulder bag outfit combos on nights out, and Carrie is the blueprint for said look.
Looking for more style inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via HBO
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.