If you’re a seasoned Aldi shopper, you already know the grocer’s weekly “Finds” drop is where the real magic happens. As the Valentine’s Day rush clears out, the shelves are filling up with a mix of winter comfort foods and delicious desserts for spring.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your morning routine with bite-sized pancakes or hunting for the next frozen pasta dish to obsess over, this month’s second Aldi haul does not disappoint.

Ahead, I’ve combed through Aldi’s aisles to narrow down the absolute best 10 items worth shopping before February ends.

Aldi Bake Shop Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Crepes Just $3.99 gets you six of these stunningly sweet crepes filled with a chocolate hazelnut spread similar to Nutella. They come completely ready to eat out of the package, but I think they'd be even better heated up a bit.

Aldi Barnana Organic Pink Salt Plantain Chips Aldi finally has plantain chips in stock, and suddenly, I'm on my way to my closest store. This particular bag ($2.99) features kettle-cooked chips seasoned with Himalayan pink salt. Yum!

Aldi Belgian Boys Light & Fluffy Bite Sized Pancakes These fluffy pancakes come bite-sized for easy eating. They're ready in a mere minute in the microwave, providing a quick and easy breakfast option for those busy mornings. Find the 36-count box at Aldi now for $4.99 while it's still in stores.

Aldi Specially Selected Shrimp & Crab Stuffed Artisan Ravioli This $4.49 ravioli is screaming 'date night' to me. Stuffed with shrimp and crab, each bite feels noticeably gourmet without you and your boo having to pay a huge tab. I'd prep this with a fresh lemon sauce and, of course, a crisp white wine.

Aldi OLIPOP Crisp Apple Prebiotic Soda OLIPOP has popped up at Aldi for a limited time with an array of fan-favorite flavors. The brand's Crisp Apple iteration is simply too good to pass up this month, especially if you, like me, are already yearning for summer. Find the cans in-store for $2.18 each.

Aldi Zero Added Sugar Mixed Berry Vanilla 20g Protein Drink I'm obsessed with Chobani's zero sugar line since their products allow me to get my protein in without an excess of added sugars (and the inevitable crash). Aldi just stocked up on this sippable berry drink that comes with 20 whole grams of protein for just $2.32 per bottle, ideal for fueling your workday or workout. Stock up now before this find disappears.

Aldi Bake Shop Paczki Bavarian Cream Donuts These deep-fried, brioche-style donuts have roots in Poland with plenty of powdered sugar to sweeten things up. They're at Aldi now for a limited time and will cost you $3.69 for a 4-count.

Aldi Season's Choice Cheesy Potato Tots These cheesy tots will hit Aldi stores on February 18 for $4.29, packing a rich, savory punch with the help of sharp cheese and bacon.

Aldi Bremer Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Also hitting shelves on February 18 are these frozen heat-and-eat Philly cheesesteaks stacked with real beef and American cheese. There are four sammies in a single box for $7.99. Sounds like an insanely good deal to me!

Aldi Park Street Deli Cracker Snackers Aldi just loaded up on these cracker and cheese snack packs for $2.39 each, with plenty more flavor combos for the whole fam to enjoy. Find 'em now before they're gone soon.

