12 "Empowering" Books With Strong Female Leads To Read In 2025

This Women’s History Month, celebrate strong, complex, and unforgettable female characters who challenge the status quo. These books with strong female leads span centuries and continents, offering a powerful look at resilience, rebellion, and reinvention. Whether you’re in the mood for historical heroines seeking justice, fierce detectives uncovering dangerous secrets, or contemporary women navigating love, loss, and identity, these must-reads showcase the many ways women carve their own paths — no matter the obstacles in their way. So here are all the books with strong female leads we're excited about this year!

Scroll to see all the empowering new books you should read with strong female leads in 2025!

Amazon The Queen’s Spade by Sarah Raughley Nineteen-year-old Sarah Bonetta Forbes, once a princess of the Egbado Clan, wants revenge against the British Crown. Stolen from her homeland and turned into royal property, she vows to destroy those responsible, starting with her own godmother, Queen Victoria. To bring down the monarchy, Sally must navigate court politics, manipulate the Queen’s inner circle, and align with a dangerous London crime lord. She even exploits the affections of Prince Albert, using him as a pawn in her deadly game. But when Queen Victoria forces her into marriage, Sally faces an impossible choice. With her freedom slipping away and her heart on the line, she must decide how much she is willing to sacrifice for vengeance.

Amazon An Intrigue of Witches by Esme Addison History professor Sidney Taylor is stuck shuffling papers in DC after an inconvenient discovery stalls her career. When an anonymous invitation offers a million-dollar reward to find a missing artifact in Robbinsville, North Carolina, she can’t resist — especially with a chance to visit her grandmother. Following centuries-old clues, Sidney embarks on a thrilling treasure hunt, but soon realizes she’s entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. As secret societies, ancient bloodlines, and witches come into play, she uncovers a truth that shakes her to the core. What she finds isn’t just an artifact — it’s a revelation that threatens the very foundation of America itself.

Amazon Kinda Koreanby Joan Sung In this powerful coming-of-age memoir, Joan Sung reflects on her Korean American identity while learning to forgive her Tiger Mom. Raised in a home shaped by intergenerational trauma, Sung bravely breaks the silence that haunts her family. With honesty and courage, she shares her journey of growing up with a mother who struggled to understand American society. As she navigates the challenges of being both Korean and American, Sung exposes the microaggressions, fetishization, and racism she faced. She connects her personal experiences with the broader issues affecting Asian American communities, exploring how the COVID pandemic brought long-standing violence and discrimination to the forefront.

Amazon Junie by Erin Crosby Eckstine Junie, a sixteen-year-old enslaved on Bellereine Plantation, has lived her life tending to the white master’s daughter, Violet, and grieving the death of her sister, Minnie. When guests arrive from New Orleans, bringing changes to Violet’s life, Junie’s world is turned upside down. In an act of desperation, Junie awakens Minnie’s ghost, and her sister remains tethered to the living world unless Junie can release her. With the help of Caleb, the coachman, Junie discovers hidden secrets about Bellereine. As the Civil War looms, she faces a life-altering choice about love, freedom, and the sacrifices she must make in the fight for her future.

Amazon Fog and Fury by Rachel Howzell Hall (July 1, 2025) After a decade with the LAPD, Sonny Rush moves to quiet Haven, California, to care for her mother and join her godfather’s PI business. Her first case finding a missing goldendoodle with a Versace collar seems harmless enough. But Figgy’s disappearance quickly leads to an unexpected reunion with her wealthy ex and a much darker mystery. When a teenage boy’s body is found on a popular trail, Sonny realizes Haven is not as idyllic as it seems. As she digs deeper, she uncovers secrets more twisted than anything she encountered in LA. A cryptic warning from a local makes one thing clear. In Haven, nothing is what it seems and finding the truth might cost Sonny everything.

Amazon (S)Kin by Ibi Zoboi Two teenagers connected through family secrets and ancient magic unite in Ibi Zoboi’s new novel. Fifteen-year-old Marisol is the daughter of a soucouyant, a fireball witch who must feed off the lives of others every new moon. She hoped their old traditions would be left behind when they emigrated from the islands, but her mother keeps her bound to her magical past. Brooklyn isn’t a place for witches, with its bright lights and locked doors. Seventeen-year-old Genevieve, struggling with a worsening skin condition, longs for answers about her estranged mother. When a new nanny arrives to care for her family’s twins, a hidden connection to Marisol is revealed. As the girls uncover secrets, they realize that their magic, hidden beneath their skin, may prove more destructive than they imagined.

Amazon Cover Story by Celia Laskey (March 25, 2025) Ali is a Hollywood publicist responsible for keeping gay celebrities in the closet, which is ironic since she is a lesbian herself. When she is assigned rising star Cara Bisset, whose breakout role is in a straight romantic blockbuster, managing Cara’s image becomes her toughest job yet. Cara is bold and unwilling to hide who she is, leading to a series of close calls. Ali is sent on a global press tour to keep her in line but instead finds herself drawn to Cara’s confidence. Still grieving the loss of her partner, Ali begins questioning the closeting system she has upheld. As Cara’s fame grows, they must decide whether to play it safe or risk everything for love.

Amazon The Book Club for Troublesome Women by Marie Bostwick (April 22, 2025) Margaret Ryan has the perfect life by 1960s standards—three children, a husband, and a home in a suburban neighborhood. But when she meets Charlotte Gustafson, the newest neighbor, Margaret is pulled into a life-changing journey. She starts a book club, inviting Charlotte and two other women, Bitsy and Viv, to read The Feminine Mystique. As the women bond over the book, they begin to realize that the American dream they were sold doesn’t fulfill their deeper desires. Together, they form a strong sisterhood and unknowingly set off a feminist revolution.

Amazon Portrait of a Feminist by Marianna Marlowe In Portrait of a Feminist, Peruvian American feminist Marianna Marlowe shares her journey from childhood in California, Peru, and Ecuador to adulthood as an academic, wife, and mother. Through braided memories, she explores the development of her feminist identity and the influence of patriarchy in her life. Marlowe examines the challenges of growing up in a family shaped by cultural and religious differences, confronting issues like misogyny, unequal marriages, and class structures. With insightful writing, she reflects on how feminism has shaped her and raises critical questions about its future evolution and relevance in today’s world.

Amazon Isola by Allegra Goodman Marguerite’s life of privilege is shattered when she is orphaned, and her guardian squanders her inheritance. Forced to accompany him on an expedition to New France, their journey takes a tragic turn. Marguerite is accused of betrayal, brutally punished, and abandoned on a remote island. Stripped of her former life and surrounded by harsh elements, she must rely on her inner strength and a newfound faith to survive. As the island is blanketed in ice, Marguerite’s fight for survival becomes a testament to resilience and defiance. Isola is a captivating historical epic inspired by the real-life struggles of a sixteenth-century heroine, Marguerite de La Rocque.

Amazon The Widow’s Webby Susan Moore When tech mogul Brad Jones is found drowned off the Marin coast, his death is ruled a suicide. But his wife, Dr. Anna Jones, a renowned cyber-psychologist, suspects foul play. Driven by grief and doubt, she begins to investigate Brad’s past, uncovering secrets that lead her into the world of Silicon Valley’s elite. As Anna digs deeper, she crosses paths with Scott and Kristy Lyle, powerful figures with high-level connections. The more Anna uncovers, the more she realizes Brad’s death is linked to a dark secret that powerful people will kill to protect. Caught between truth and danger, Anna must decide if she will risk everything to expose the deadly forces at play.

Amazon Shooting Stars Above by Patricia Leavy Tess Lee is a world-famous novelist whose books inspire people to believe in hope, yet she struggles to find own happiness. Jack Miller is a federal agent working in counterterrorism, scarred by years of violence and dedication to his job. When Tess and Jack meet, their connection is instant, but old wounds soon resurface. Jack struggles with the loss of a loved one, and Tess faces her painful childhood. As they struggle with their pasts, they must decide if unconditional love can heal their invisible scars and help them find light after years of darkness.

Looking for more books to add to your shelf? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter to get all our fave recs!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.