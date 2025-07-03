I will literally never say no a period drama, especially as I wait on pins and needles for Bridgerton season 4. There are plenty of shows that will fill the Bridgerton void, from My Brilliant Career to The Leopard, and the newest, dreamy historical series is no different. Mozart Mozart will follow the real-life sister of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and how she basically saves her family's name. Yeah I'll be watching.

Here's everything you need to know about Mozart Mozart, coming soon.

Where can I watch Mozart Mozart? Mozart Mozart is coming soon to Germany's ARD and Austria's ORF — and it'll be sold internationally Bavaria Media and Beta Film. Stay tuned for where you can watch the show in America!

What is Mozart Mozart about? Mozart Mozart is set in 1700s Austria, and finds the famous composer dismissed from the Salzburg court. Determined to keep their family name in the good graces of the Emperor, Amadeus' (Eren M. Güvercin) sister Maria (Havana Joy) disguises herself as Amadeus and enchants the court — and ruffling a few feathers, including Mozart's rival Antonio Salieri. With the court and the complicated family dynamics, plus some incredible leading ladies, this will definitely fill the Bridgerton void.

Who's in the Mozart Mozart cast? Story House Pictures/ARD/ORF The Mozart Mozart cast will definitely captivate you, and it includes: Havana Joy as Maria Anna Mozart

as Maria Anna Mozart Eren M. Güvercin as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Eidin Jalali as Antonio Salieri

as Antonio Salieri Verena Altenberger as Marie Antoinette

as Marie Antoinette Peter Kurth as Leopold Mozart

as Leopold Mozart Philipp Hochmair as Emperor Jospeh II

as Emperor Jospeh II Sonja Weißer as Constanze Weber

as Constanze Weber Lisa Vicari

Annabelle Mandeng

Jan Krauter

How many episodes will Mozart Mozart have? Mozart Mozart will have six episodes that are one hour each.

Where did they film Mozart Mozart? Mozart Mozart filmed in Latvia and Lithuania from January to June 2025.

