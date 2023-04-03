Take Spring Cooking By Storm With This Super Easy Mushroom Risotto Recipe
Turns out, you can do so much with chickpea pasta. Barilla introduced their chickpea orzo pasta to their greater chickpea pasta lineup this month, and it's guaranteed to become one of your pantry staples as we move into spring and summer. Why? Not only is it packed with protein, it's certifiably gluten-free, so you don't have to worry about serving it to all of your pals.
"As a leader in pasta, we understand that consumers are always looking for versatile pasta cuts and shapes that can be featured in a variety of unique dishes," said Jean-Pierre Comte, President of Barilla Americas. "Chickpea Orzo is one that can be used outside of traditional pasta recipes, and we're excited to see what our fans can create. The options are truly endless."
Your meal options start with this deliciously creamy and easy mushroom risotto recipe, developed by Executive Chef of Barilla America, Lorenzo Boni.
Ingredients for Barilla Chickpea Orzo Mushroom Risotto
- 1 box Barilla® Chickpea Orzo
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 8 ounces domestic mushrooms, sliced
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1 quart chicken broth
- ½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
How To Make Barilla Chickpea Orzo Mushroom Risotto
- Bring broth to a boil. Meanwhile, in a skillet, sauté the garlic and olive oil. After 1 minute, add mushrooms and sauté until slightly brown.
- Add the chickpea orzo pasta to the skillet, toast for 1 minute, then add the wine. Reduce completely.
- Stir in the broth, a cup at a time, and cook over high heat until completely cooked and broth has reduced.
- Finish your dish, off the heat with cheese and butter.
- Let the risotto rest for 10 minutes before serving, then sprinkle with parsley!
Sign up for our newsletter for more easy recipe ideas!
Barilla Chickpea Orzo can be found in the pasta aisle starting in April at Kroger and Meijer. More retailers will be added throughout the rest of the year! For a specific retailer near you, visit the product locator at www.Barilla.com.