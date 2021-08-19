19 Unique Recipes For Your Next Date Night In
Sometimes cooking at home with your S.O. can feel more enjoyable than the effort of going out. Who wants to deal with reservations, pricey wine lists, and of course, ongoing Covid restrictions? By cooking at home, you save some money, bond over the act of cooking and eating together, and have the place all to yourselves. On your next date night in (tonight?) prepare a new recipe to spice things up in more ways than one. Bon appétit!
Chicken Tikka Masala Naan Tacos
With this Indian take on tacos, you can customize to your preferences. Like it spicy? Add more chili. Like it saucy? Drizzle on that mint yogurt dressing and dig in.
Pasta With Pancetta and Tomato Sauce
Have your own Lady and the Tramp moment with this pancetta twist on your standard spaghetti. Date night served!
Instant Pot Carnitas
This dish requires very little introduction. Tacos? Always. Carnitas? Yes, please. Done in under an hour? Duh. Plus the Instant Pot version beats slow-cooking it.
Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka
The secret to this one-pot pasta from Half Baked Harvest? Basil pesto and plenty of cheese on top.
Cast Iron Skillet Pizza
With a cast-iron skillet, store-bought dough and all the cheese you can imagine, you can easily make delicious pizza at home for the fraction of the price. Just add your favorite toppings!
One-Pot Chicken Couscous
This deliciously vibrant meal will impress your taste buds, and it's ready in just 30 minutes.
Cheesy, Garlicky Pasta
Spaghetti, when twirled in golden-brown garlic and hot olive oil, becomes perfectly coated in a simple mixture of spicy red pepper flakes, tangy lemon juice, and salty Parmesan cheese. Top your bowl with parsley and extra Parm, and you have dinner on the table (or the couch) for two.
French Dip Sandwiches
Keep it casual with a not-your-typical sandwich night. We love a good reason to use our Instant Pot, and this French Dip sandwich is better than most. Juicy and delicious, it's comfort food at its best!
The Perfect Steak Recipe
With minimal seasoning and the right equipment, you can make a delicious steak that's seared to perfection in under five minutes.
Vegetable Galette
Pre-made pie dough FTW! Add asparagus, leek, and Swiss chard for a seriously delish experience for you and your love.
Pressure Cooker Chicken Pho
It can easily take 10 hours just to make broth for pho, but with the help of a pressure cooker, it can be ready in under an hour. It's fun to make — and to eat too.
Cauliflower Rice Sushi
Full of color and flavor, there's just something about sushi recipes that our tastebuds love. Grab a handful of veggies and your favorite chopsticks and try your hand at rolling your own sushi with a cauliflower rice twist.
Grilled "Umami" Burgers
When we sunk our teeth into the world-famous Umami Burger that's served in locations as far as Japan, it was love at first bite. Every component, from the Parmesan crisp to the caramelized onions to the seared patty itself, bursts with savory flavor — and now you can make it at home with this recipe from the cookbook Flavor Bombs: The Umami Ingredients That Make Taste Explode.
Roasted Salmon Nicoise
With the success of our one pot wonders like Skillet Pan Pizza, we are pleased to introduce our next dish, Roasted Salmon Nicoise. While our pizza recipe was fun, our salmon is a decidedly fancier take on the one pot wonder.
Deep Fried Oysters
Oysters are a little bit like eggs. They can be served so many different ways. There's the classic raw oyster, salty and delicious. There's the barbecued oyster, so tasty with toppings. And then there's the oyster Rockefeller, baked with cheesy deliciousness. Here's one breaded in chips and deep fried, like a dessert and an appetizer in one.
Instant Pot Paleo Orange Chicken
Skip your usual Chinese takeout and try our paleo version of the classic American-Chinese dish orange chicken. Yum!
Lemony Shrimp Linguine With Spinach
With a little more effort (and not that much more time), it's possible to cook up a complete pasta meal (as in veg, protein, and carb) in one pot. Here's proof!
Honey Mustard Chicken
Do a bit of arranging, brushing, and drizzling, then let the oven take care of the rest of the work to create a dinner that's sure to end up on the regular recipe rotation. We use chopped potatoes, carrots, and red onion in this recipe, but you could easily replace with baby new potatoes, baby carrots, and shallots or scallions and skip the knife work!
Pesto Pasta Smoked Salmon
For this one-pot meal, we're also adding mascarpone, asparagus and smoked salmon to give this pesto/spaghetti dish a luxurious feel. An amazing 20-minute meal, made in one pan — you don't even need dishes!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.