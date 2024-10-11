9 Must-Have Nike Sneaker Styles That Look Great On Everyone
Nike isn't a leading name in the sneaker world – if not the leading name – for nothing. From basketball and track shoes to more fashion-forward styles, Nike sneakers are undeniably recognizable, no matter how you wear 'em. If you're searching for your next staple shoe, I've rounded up only the most iconic Nike sneakers for you here. You may recognize all-star silhouettes like the Air Force 1's and Cortezes, but I threw in a few lesser-known (yet still so cute) picks to inspire your next purchase. Scroll on for my favorites!
Nike
Nike Cortez Leather
These leather Nike sneakers have been in the game for decades – and for good reason. Though they're shoppable in a classic black + white colorway, I think this red + blue iteration has just enough color and flair without totally distracting your outfit. They're undeniably vintage-y, yet perfectly modern to match every ensemble you put together. What's more is these are as easy to wear as they are to style, thanks to the comfy foam midsole and thick wedge heel.
Nike
Nike Air Max SC
The mixed materials on these shoes are influenced by their practical track and field origins, but they've taken on more of a sporty streetwear vibe over the years, which I love. I've had friends throughout the years that won't go anywhere without these Nike sneakers. They're a great match with with jeans and sweatpants alike, and seamlessly go with any color palette you're working with, since they're just drenched in neutrals.
Nike
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Since low-profile sneakers are undoubtedly having a moment right now (everyone say "thank you" to the Adidas Sambas and Puma Easy Riders), these skater shoes are going to instantly make you look right on trend. If you want to make an even bigger "It" girl move wearing them, swap out the plain white laces for colorful ones, or even mix and match between the left and right shoes!
Nike
Nike Spark
These "thoughtfully crafted" sneaks are not quite for the streetwear fiends out there, but those who embrace being active every single day. Just by the structured look of them, you can see that they're geared specifically toward higher-impact movements, like walking long distances (and running even farther). Their feel on the feet is equal parts cushy and bouncy – literally putting some pep in your step.
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
These sneakers take the Air Force 1 – Nike's most classic basketball sneaker – and turn it on its head, while still retaining all the details that make the AF1's, well, the AF1's. You'll spot the timeless thick soles, signature side swoops, and breathable mesh paneling across the toe boxes, except this version is swarmed in chic, cream-colored suede and features a fun royal blue accent at the heels that definitely set them apart from the original (and at this point, tired) all-white colorway.
Nike
Nike Waffle Debut Vintage
Directly influenced by the shoe styles of the '70s, Nike slapped some soft suede on these sneakers along with a vibrant orange color that feels extremely indicative of the disco decade. Though they look like they're from another time period, they're a perfect fit for today's trends – pair 'em with a sleek matching set or baggy jeans for a sporty boost.
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
These all-white shoes are uber-reliable for those moments you don't exactly know what shoes to reach for. Not only do they match with practically any 'fit, they feel super comfortable and virtually never wear out, as long as you take good care of them. You'll earn some serious street cred wearing them, too. They're that iconic.
Nike
Nike Tech Hera
The wavy design along the sides of these sneakers combined with the skinny laces up top makes for a playful visual effect that instantly amps up any get-up you've got goin' on, even if it's just jeans and a white tee. They almost have a Y2K feel to them, with an added height boost from the chunky soles. I need these on my feet ASAP.
Nike
Nike Blazer Mid '77
These high-rise sneaks have been hot since the '70s, beloved through the '80s and '90s, and perfectly revamped for the 2000's and beyond. They are still stamped with the vintage logo on the tongue, and massive swooshes on the sides for recognizable brand appeal.
