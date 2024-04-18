Samba Vs Gazelle: The History And Differences Between The It-Girl Approved Sneakers
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
When it comes to trending sneakers the past couple of years, chances are you're thinking of one of two popular Adidas sneakers — the Sambas or the Gazelles. Both shoes are having an extreme resurgence as of late being worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Harry Styles, and so many more! These three striped shoes can often get confused for each other with their extremely similar look, so we have one question: what is the difference between them? And why were such similar shoes made both by Adidas? Let's talk about it.
How long have the Sambas been around?
Photo via Adidas
The history of the Adidas Sambas can be traced back to 1950's according to their website. On their blog they say, "Contrary to popular belief, the Samba was not initially created for the World Cup or directly inspired by the Brazilian dance form. Instead, it emerged from a football game in 1950s Germany, where its exceptional performance on icy pitches earned it the nickname 'Samba.'" These iterations of the sneaker came with different features to allow for better function, movement, and mobility for the football players (pictured above in the 1972 re-edition).
How long have Gazelles been around?
Photo via Adidas
Whether for street style or street training, Gazelles have been used by so many over the years. While many people think they date back to the 1970's as a training shoe, their history goes back even further to the 1960's. The Adidas websitestates, "However, the Gazelle's history goes back even further. Its predecessor, the "Olympiade" model from the early 1960s, laid the foundation for the Gazelle's success. The oldest known Gazelle, a red 1965 prototype, showcased the shoe's early design elements and set the stage for what was to come."
Not unlike the Sambas, the Gazelles also went through many re-editions before evolving into the beloved streetwear staple that we know of it today. It also went through many international releases in the '80's like France (advertisement pictured above), Japan, and other various countries.
How do you compare Sambas vs Gazelles?
Photo via Adidas
Upon first glance, the shoes really do look quite a lot alike. They both have the same Adidas low-top vibe that we all know and love. Plus, they also share the similarity with the classic Adidas three stripes on the side with zig-zags on all sides of the stripes. But that's about where the buck stops, similarity-wise.
Now, what are the differences? Well you can immediately tell the difference just based on the sole alone. While the Sambas have a rubber gum sole while the Gazelles feature a rubber basic sole. Then, in regards to the rest of the shoe, you can see differences in the tongue — Sambas almost always have a white tongue, not matching the shoe color. The bottoms of the shoes are also different, with a more basic design on the Gazelles and a more complex design on the Sambas.
Unfortunately, we can't tell you how to pick between the two when shopping for new shoes. Our advice? Buy one pair in every very cool color. 😘
Who's collaborated with Adidas for these shoes?
Photo via Gucci
Many people have done collaborations for Gazelles and Sambas alike. We absolutely loved the Harry Styles/Gucci collab (shown above in the metallic gold). Another fan-favorite at the moment is the Wales Bonner collab, featuring cheetah print sambas that shook the world to its core, quickly becoming THE It-Girl shoe for spring 2024. Every cool, fashionable, scandi-style-loving fashionista is wearing them — so much so that I had to snag a pair for myself!
What are the best tips on how to snag the styles while they last?
Photo via Adidas
- Always sign up for notifications for which style and shoe you want to be notified when it's back in stock and to receive notifications so you get notified as SOON as new collars are released.
- Sign up for emails and check with smaller retailers like Nordstrom, Net-a-porter, and stores that carry Adidas! Chances are they'll have sizes and styles in stock that are sold out on the Adidas website.
Shop Adidas Sambas And Gazelles Here!
Adidas Gazelles in Green
This mint green is absolutely perfect for the upcoming summer months and will go with so many different outfit combinations. We love the idea of this paired with a cute sundress and sandals! These will definitely become your go-to sneaker of the year!
Adidas Pink and Green Gazelle
Talking about it-girl sneakers, these are THE sneaker of the season! I've seen these on every it-girl influencer on my Instagram lately. These are sure to keep you on trend and in-style for the spring and summer. Plus, with the platform they'll give you a little extra height too!
Adidas Gazelles in Pink
These pinky-nude sneakers are a great way to do the trend in a more attainable way that can go with any outfit. The beige pink color is subtle and understated but still matching the cool-girl vibe we're trying to achieve this season. Adding these to cart immediately!
Yellow Adidas Sambas
These might be my favorite recent pair of Sambas that I've seen. They're so bright in color while still remaining wearable, which is the perfect combo we're going for this summer. We love how well they'd style with anything from a sundress to a cute pair of denim shorts!
Adidas Samba Black and White
These will have every fashionista on the street complimenting you on your cool sneakers! We adore these black and white shows with their touch of beige and think that these would for sure become your favorite shoe in your closet. These are a classic that will never go out of style!
Adidas Samba in Collegiate Green
Flip the script for summer and take forest green for a ride! This is such a fun shoe and I love the idea of taking normally fall colors into spring and summer for a unique twist. We've seen this happening with burgundy trending right now, and I just know forest green is next. Grab these before they sell out!
Sign up for our newsletter for more style inspiration and tips!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Adidas.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.