The 6 Nike Sneakers You Should Buy, Based On Your Vibes
Anyone who's in the market for stylish shoes knows one of their best options are Nike sneakers. They have an uncanny ability to fit any vibe or aesthetic you're going for, while still remaining classic and without forcing trends on others. Now that I think about it, three words come to mind to describe them — crazy, sexy, and cool. (Yes, that's a reference to R&B group TLC's second album of the same name.)
But it's not enough to focus on Nike sneakers as a whole. There's specific designs that are guaranteed to give you the style and function you're looking for. From kicks that'll go with your fave loungewear to shoes that'll help you get casually stroll through Target, here's the top 6 Nike sneakers you should have on your radar!
P.S. They're all in stock so don't wait to add them to your cart!
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow: The Cool, Laidback Friend
The Nike Air Force 1 is one the most iconic sneakers ever. Though it debuted in the early '80s, it didn't start making its mark until a decade later. I basically listened to Nelly's song "Air Force Ones" almost every day when it debuted in 2002.
The Air Force 1 Shadow specifically adds more to what you love about the original design without comprising the function or fit of the sneaker. The insole is still comfortably cushioned while the outsole grants more of a lightweight feel than its predecessor.
This color way of coconut milk, light silver, sail, and crimson tint is great because it gives you the tiniest pop of color without being too flashy since your energy announces your presence before your outfit does.
Nike
Nike Court Legacy Lift: The Casual OOTD Wearer
Sometimes you're not interested in wearing a full-blown look that's going to turn heads whenever you step out, and that can't be argued with. That's not to say that someone won't silently admire your casual OOTD, but at least you'll feel comfortable in basics that have nothing to do with what's exactly in or out in fashion.
Slip into this snug shoe that has an easy-to-wear, subtle layered upper and additional padded heel for a tiny boost. They're the perfect BTS shoe that'll take you from your classes to the bleachers for that long-awaited basketball or soccer game everyone's buzzing about!
Nike
Nike Air Max 90: The Street Style Star (Editor's Fave)
These popular '90s Nike sneakers are a huge staple for anyone whose street style is known to turn heads. They're one of the most versatile sneakers, whether you opt for an all white pair or this white, cyber, dark smoke, grey, and khaki design.
Funnily enough, these Nike sneakers are considered 'performance' shoes because they're designed for running. The air cushioning that the Air Max 90 is known makes them perfect for rigorous activity while the rubber waffle outsole has amazing traction.
Honestly, I'd had a pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers for three years and they haven't fallen yet! I've worn them with smart casual suits to work (former law firm employee!), with dainty dresses, sweatsuits, and more!
Nike
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid: The Sporty Girl AKA 'Sporty Spice'
Just like the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is synonymous with basketball. Originally designed by Peter Moore, basketball legend Michael Jordan first wore them in 1984 (via The Sporting News).
The Complex Sneakers Podcast co-host Brendan Dunne told Fox News, "The Air Jordan transformed the industry by turning sneakers into objects of pop-culture desire."
According to Nike, you get the a "full-court style" look with "air-sole unit cushions" and an outsole that offers you versatile traction no matter if you're on the basketball court or leaving practice.
Their overall design and legacy makes them one of the most distinct Nike sneakers you'll ever wear.
Nike
Nike Dunk Premium High: The Sneakerhead
There's only one sneaker that seemed to replace the Vans I saw people wear in middle school — Nike Dunks. The skater community seemed to gravitate towards them, probably because they're truly like the big sister of such a comfortable and iconic shoe.
Featuring premium leather that almost makes you not want to wear them, you'll find that the natural "weathered condition" of the shoe dispels any worries you have about creasing (via Nike).
The only thing I'll say is that you should try sizing up for a more comfortable fit because this is one of pair of Nike sneakers that doesn't skimp on being sleek.
Nike
Nike Vomero 5: The Errand Runner
I love anything that New Balance puts out, but I've seen the Nike Vomero 5 sneakers in action and I'm starting to think they're the best option for anyone who has multiple errands to run. They have depth — minus any clunkiness — and are super easy to style!
The synthetic leather helps keep these sneakers on the durable side while the mesh panels and ventilation ports provides all the lightweight feeling you'll need since you'll be moving from place to place. You also have the Zoom Air cushioning to thank for that.
Just when you thought these Nike sneakers couldn't get any better, the plastic caging on the sides decided to give you even more support while the rubber outsole keeps you from slipping on different surfaces.
