I’m gonna need this one ASAP.

This Adorable Valentine’s Dessert From Costco Is So Bougie, But Only Costs $13

costco heart macarons
Snapwire / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 22, 2025
Meredith Holser
Costco just popped off again with another heart-shaped goodie for Valentine's Day, and it’s the perfect fancy-looking pick-me-up that won’t break the bank! If you’re a big fan of sweet treats, pastries, and all things French cuisine, you’re gonna want to run to your nearest Costco ASAP.

Scroll on to discover the $13 Costco treat that will definitely sweeten up your Valentine’s Day!

costco heart macarons

Reddit

Costco is selling the most magnificent macarons right now, but they’re not just any macarons. The Le Chic Heart Macarons are adorably heart-shaped, just in time for V-Day!

costco heart macarons

@lechicpatissier

The Le Chic Heart Macarons are a "romantic twist on the classic French dessert” and the ultimate bougie addition to your Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day plans. One box comes with 25 macarons total – half are flavored with vanilla, while the other half boasts a tart raspberry taste.

costco heart macarons

@costcosisters

Per Le Chic, the Heart Macarons are made with two “gourmet” almond biscuits and a “creamy” ganache. They’re also made with cage-free eggs and are gluten-free. They look perfectly plump yet airy, which is exactly what I’m craving right now!

Costco heart-shaped ravioli

Nuovo Pasta

The new heart-shaped macarons are the latest goodie to join Costco’s Valentine’s lineup, including the famed heart-shaped ravioli. Sounds like I’m gonna have to make a Costco run very soon.

costco heart macarons

Reddit

The Le Chic Heart Macarons are on shelves now for $12.99 a box. That puts each macaron under $2, which is a total steal for such a tasteful treat.

