I’m gonna need this one ASAP.
This Adorable Valentine’s Dessert From Costco Is So Bougie, But Only Costs $13
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Costco just popped off again with another heart-shaped goodie for Valentine's Day, and it’s the perfect fancy-looking pick-me-up that won’t break the bank! If you’re a big fan of sweet treats, pastries, and all things French cuisine, you’re gonna want to run to your nearest Costco ASAP.
Scroll on to discover the $13 Costco treat that will definitely sweeten up your Valentine’s Day!
Costco is selling the most magnificent macarons right now, but they’re not just any macarons. The Le Chic Heart Macarons are adorably heart-shaped, just in time for V-Day!
The Le Chic Heart Macarons are a "romantic twist on the classic French dessert” and the ultimate bougie addition to your Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day plans. One box comes with 25 macarons total – half are flavored with vanilla, while the other half boasts a tart raspberry taste.
Per Le Chic, the Heart Macarons are made with two “gourmet” almond biscuits and a “creamy” ganache. They’re also made with cage-free eggs and are gluten-free. They look perfectly plump yet airy, which is exactly what I’m craving right now!
The new heart-shaped macarons are the latest goodie to join Costco’s Valentine’s lineup, including the famed heart-shaped ravioli. Sounds like I’m gonna have to make a Costco run very soon.
The Le Chic Heart Macarons are on shelves now for $12.99 a box. That puts each macaron under $2, which is a total steal for such a tasteful treat.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Costco products year-round!