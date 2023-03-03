The Best Walking Shoes Of 2023, Ranked
Get ready to hit the pavement with the best walking shoes of the year! Between on-foot errands and hot girl walks, you always want to feel supported by your shoes. It's 2023 – there's simply no room for foot cramps and blisters anymore. No one should settle for the symptoms of an ill-fitting sport shoe, which is why we rounded up the top sneaker styles of 2023, and ranked them based on style and comfort. From here, you'll be able to find your dream walking shoe and feel prepared to go the distance. Let's get to it!
1. Nike Free Metcon 4 ($120)
Style: 5/5
Comfort: 5/5
This stylish, flexible design from Nike sets the stage for amazing walks because the Nike Free materials allow for freeform movement. You essentially want your walking shoe to feel like an extension of you without weighing you down. This shoe checks that box effortlessly since they are lightweight. They boast a supportive arch and heel, plus a healthy amount of tread that'll hug whatever surface you're walking on. The breathable mesh upper snugly holds your foot in place to prevent injury. Your hot girl walk is instantly transformed the moment you slip into the Nike Free Metcons.
2. Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe ($138)
Style: 5/5
Comfort: 5/5
If you're on the hunt for a truly classic sneaker design, these Lululemon shoes are a must-have. Not only do they look great, they feel great, too. A snug upper layer ensures your feet are stable inside the shoe, comfortably pulling your foot closer to the dual-density insole cushion that produces a lush, bouncy step. The shoes weigh next to nothing so they're easy to wear and travel with. Plus, Lululemon offers a free 30 day trial so you can assess this dreamy shoe for yourself.
3. Skechers Arch Fit Sneakers ($98)
Style: 5/5
Comfort: 5/5
This design's color is righteously named "Dreamy Day," and we can see why. The rainbow pastel colorway is reminiscent of warm spring days, and is sure to empower your walk. I mean, cute shoes = amazing workout, right? These shoes flaunt a podiatrist-certified arch support and an insole that's surrounded in memory foam, so every step is adorned with comfort. You'll get great traction with these shoes, and they're even made of vegan materials!
4. Asics Gel Kayano 14 ($155+)
Style: 5/5
Comfort: 4.5/5
This walking shoe screams 2000s with all its multicolors and metallics, because who wants to sacrifice style on their walks? Luckily, this design is also comfortably supportive, using GEL technology that provides a soft cushion to walk on. The best part about this shoe? The processes to make it reduce water usage by 33% and carbon emissions by approximately 45%, according to Asics. The even better part? You don't have to reserve these shoes solely for exercise. Pull of an easy Scandinavian style outfit by wearing these with polished sweats and and oversized blazer.
5. Merrell Moab 3 Mid Water X Unlikely Hikers ($145)
Style: 4.5/5
Comfort: 5/5
Merrell is the world's #1 hiking boot, and this colorful style is almost definitely one of the world's #1 cutest walking shoes. Aside from its rainbow-infused color palette, this mid-rise boot flaunts durable, protective soles that repel water and debris, making them the perfect walking shoe for off-pavement terrain. The air cushion insert provides utmost stability and shock absorption, which are both helpful attributes to assist long walking hikes. These boots earn extra points since they're made of recycled materials, too.
6. Hoka Clifton 9 ($145)
Style: 4/5
Comfort: 5/5
This fan-fave walking shoe has many appealing features. The heel and bottom sole is crafted with responsive foam to empower your every step, while the plush insole makes you feel like you're walking on a literal cloud. The shoe itself is extremely lightweight, and won't weigh you down when walking. The upper fabric is breathable, so you're not caught in that sweaty discomfort. The Hoka Cliftons hail The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, which means the design excellently supports foot health.
7. New Balance & CALIA 327 Sneakers ($105)
Style: 5/5
Comfort: 4/5
This walking shoe is for the chic city gal on the go. This Calia x New Balance collaborative design is an instantly recognizable shoe, due to the bold classic logo on the sides. The neutral colorway allows you to wear these sneakers stylishly to work by day, while the comfortable sole makes them easy to throw on for a walk at night. The sole is where the party is, though: it sole grips concrete with ease and the wide outer provides a stable step.
8. Allbirds Tree Runners ($105)
Style: 4/5
Comfort: 4.5/5
A straightforward, sleek design means you can wear these bad boys with just about anything. Pair them with workout gear, or a dress – the choice is yours. As far as comfort goes, these walking shoes have a light and extremely flexible sole so they feel like your feet, but better. They don't feature a ton of tread, so the shoe's practicality is limited to concrete terrain, or the treadmill. We love that this walking shoe design is crafted with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fibers that are machine washable. You can definitely keep these looking fresh and new!
9. On Cloudultra Sneakers ($180)
Style: 3.5/5
Comfort: 5/5
The rigid details on this walking shoe from On lay the groundwork for an enjoyable cross-terrain adventure. The bottom sole has extensive treading that easily grips any surface, and the unique honeycomb heel absorbs extra shock. Our favorite part of this walking shoe is the upper. The top of the shoe houses breathable, perforated fabric, and (drumroll please!) the FlipRelease system that eliminates the mess that is an accidental untied shoelace.
10. Saucony Triumph 20 ($160)
Style: 3/5
Comfort: 5/5
The wide, cushy heel on this walking shoe stabilizes your step so you feel empowered throughout even your longest walks. Wide laces pull you into a fit that never feels off-balance, and the shoe's base is furnished with tread to tackle most surfaces. Overall, this Saucony style is durable and dependable.
11. Veja Venturi Alveomesh Sneaker ($205)
Style: 4/5
Comfort: 3/5
Another stylish walking shoe is coming your way from Veja. This flexible design is comprised of recycled and natural materials, making it an environmentally-friendly shoe that we adore. The utmost comfort is generated from the wide, cushion-like base and the extensive tread on the bottom sole. The insole could be more welcoming, but these are still a great option for shorter distances.
