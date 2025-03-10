The 9 Best TV Shows To Watch On Netflix This Month

We might have lost some great TV shows and movies when they left Netflix at the beginning of March, but never fear. There's plenty of incredible programming you can still stream — including these new shows! Grab the popcorn and get cozy because you'll want to binge watch all these new Netflix shows.

These are the 9 best TV shows on Netflix in March 2025.

1. The Residence — Stream on Netflix March 20, 2025 Netflix Shonda Rhimes' new mystery follows two detectives watching over an important State Dinner at the White House. And with Uzo Aduba and Randall Park, I know it'll be laugh-out-loud funny. The Residence premieres March 20 and stars Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

2. Survival of the Thickest season 2 — Stream on Netflix March 27, 2025 Netflix Mavis might have to rebuild her life and her styling business (not to mention the fact she's suddently single), but she's doing it on her terms — and with the people she loves. Survival of the Thickest premieres March 27 and stars Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Christine Horn.

3. With Love, Meghan — Stream on Netflix now Justin Coit/Netflix Meghan Markle is celebrating the idea of home in all its forms (cooking! gardening! hosting!) with some special celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling. Binge watch as many times as you want before season 2 drops later this year. With Love, Meghan is hosted by Meghan Markle.

4. Beauty In Black — Stream on Netflix now Netflix This Netflix show follows the successful Mallory and Kimmie, who's life is turned upside down when her mom kicks her out. But everything changes for both women when their lives intersect. Beauty in Black stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, and George Middlebrook.

5. Medusa — Stream on Netflix now Netflix Bárbara's come back from the dead in this thriller — well, sort of. After a failed assassination attempt, she returns home to find out who tried to kill her. And her family members are at the top of the list. Medusa stars Manolo Cardona, Juana Acosta, Carlos Torres, Sebastián Martínez, Mabel Moreno, and Diego Trujillo.

6. Running Point — Stream on Netflix now Netflix This Netflix show series follows Isla, who becomes the President of LA's basketball team after a scandal. Running Point literally just premiered at the end of February, so I totally understand if you haven't seen it yet — but considering it got renewed for season 2 you won't want to wait long to binge it! Running Point stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

7. Zero Day — Stream on Netflix now Netflix People are still talking about this political thriller — which follows a former President called in to investigate a cyber attack and the subsequent disasters. And considering Zero Daydebuted at number 2 on Netflix's Top 10 with 19.1 million views, you definitely want to watch. Zero Day stars Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplin, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, Connie Britton, and Angela Bassett.

8. Love Is Blind season 8 — Stream on Netflix now Netflix It's always the season of love when you can stream Love Is Blind! Watch all the eps before tuning into that insane season 8 reunion — and all its surprises, drama, and infidelity. Love is Blind season 8 is hosted by Vanessa & Nick Lachey.

9. American Murder: Gabby Petito — Stream on Netflix now Netflix This true crime documentary follows 22-year-old Instagram influencer Gabby Petito's final days with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in August 2021 — before he killed her. American Murder: Gabby Petito is directed and executive produced by Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro.

