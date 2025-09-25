Dakota Fanning's "Vicious" New Horror Movie Is For The Halloween Obsessed

Dakota Fanning is known for her endearing, memorable roles in movies over the last 20 years — and her newest movie looks like it could be her scariest yet. The horror movie is the perfect thing for anyone wanting to get in the Halloween spirit, especially since it's coming to streaming before the spooky holiday. Feel free to grab a blanket or two because you might end up needing something to hide behind.

What is the film Vicious about?

Paramount+

Vicious is all about Polly (Dakota Fanning), who's visited by a surprise visitor and receives a box with one easy instruction. Now all she has to do is put something she needs, something she hates, and something she loves inside the box. But as the line between reality and fantasy begins to blur, Polly has to race against time before the darkness takes over everything she's ever loved.

Despite the fact that Dakota is loving horror at the moment, she admitted on The Watchers red carpet that she doesn't think she has that many survival skills herself. "No," she said with a laugh. "Easy, short answer. No, not really. Didn't learn any on [The Watchers], didn't learn any before, didn't learn any after. Hard no."