Selena Gomez Taught Me The Most Important Thing About Self-Love
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Out of all the celebrities I've grown up watching, Selena Gomez is without a doubt the most encouraging. She's never shied away from discussing her dating struggles, body image, and her experience with mental health, and through the last 10 years, she has constantly redefined self-love — and encouraged young women to embrace every aspect of ourselves. What we might perceive as quirks are just puzzle pieces that make up the wholly beautiful, and singular, version of us. On January 22, Selena Gomez posted a series of Instagram stories that really resonated with me because they got me thinking about self-love in a new way.
Selena Gomez Shows What Self-Love Truly Means
Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
“Today I realized I will never look like this again…” she said. The story featured a past photo of the actress and singer wearing a zebra bikini, while the next photo showed a recent Selena wearing super cute black, high-waisted black bikini bottoms and a white top. “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am," she said on the story. "Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
When I first started thinking about self-love, it was hard to formulate just what self-love meant to me. It was a cute and cozy idea about embracing what makes you different and engaging in Treat Yourself Thursdays. My initial understanding of self-love was surface-level and entirely aesthetic, and I craved something deeper. But there are two very important ideas in Selena Gomez' Instagram stories that prove self-love is anything but surface-level: the idea that we're not perfect, and the idea that we can be proud of ourselves anyway. Because self-love isn't just an aesthetic addition to our social media. Nor is it ignoring qualities we need to grow out of under the guise of "embracing our flaws." Realizing we're consistently growing into the person we're meant to be — and that person at their very best will never be perfect — means that we're getting to know ourselves better than we ever could otherwise.
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Selena Gomez is a wonderful example of self-love because how she handles her highs and lows with total grace. On days I compare myself to other women — or even past versions of myself — I'm reminded just how messy and chaotic my soul can be. But even my worst days are lessons in patience or selflessness and sacrificing for the people around me (which sounds great when I'm writing this. During the actual moments? Not so easy).
Learning How To Embrace Self-Love In Your Own Life
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Self-love is an opportunity to be there for ourselves on every mountain top and in every valley. Celebrating our own wins, encouraging ourselves during the lowest lows. Embracing our flaws as learning opportunities, working through a difficult time, chasing our dreams, or crying after any kind of heartbreak are all forms of self-love because true self-love doesn't have a one-size-fits-all definition. It changes between people — and depending on what you need in the moment. Just like the perfect pair of shoes or the perfect dress, your version of self-love is tailor-made for you. And it will fit perfectly.
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund
Are you ~loving~ Selena Gomez's take on self-love? Check out her work with Rare Beauty On World Mental Health Day, her Most Relatable TikTok Ever, and, for the Swifties, her amazing Friendship Timeline With Taylor Swift! Selena Gomez is truly one of my biggest inspirations and I hope I can be as gracious as her. Selena — we love you!
Follow us on Facebook for more pop culture stories and read up on 43 Self-Love Quotes To Give Your Soul Some TLC.
Lead image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!