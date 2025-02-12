OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Oh this is cute.

Nicola Coughlan Just Went Instagram Official With New Boyfriend (Sorry Polin Fans, It's Not Luke Newton)

nicola coughlan jake dunn
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 12, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

I love (and I mean LOVE) Colin and Penelope's relationship on Bridgerton. Their friendship provides a wonderful foundation for a romantic relationship because they just know each other so dang well (another reason friends-to-lovers is my favorite trope!!). But as convincing as actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are onscreen, that does not mean they're romantically involved in real life.

The internet went crazy when Luke Newton debuted a girlfriend in London this June, and Nicola Coughlan showed up to the All Points East festival in London with her rumored boyfriend on August 24, 2024! And at the beginning of 2025, they finally went Instagram official.

Here's everything you need to know about Nicola Coughlan & Jake Dunn (who Nicola looks very happy with, by the way).

Nicola Coughlan & Jake Dunn go Instagram official.

nicola coughlan jake dunn

Nicola Coughlan/Instagram

For Jake Dunn's 25th birthday on February 11, Nicola posted a sweet photo of him to her Instagram stories, telling her new BF "Happy Birthday" with a red heart emoji.

Who is Nicola Coughlan's boyfriend?

jake dunn nicola coughlan boyfriend

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan's BF is British film producer, and Renegade Nell star, Jake Dunn. You can also see him inThe Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, Big Boys, and Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series.

Elle reports that the pair was first spotted together when another Renegade Nell star posted them in a March 2024 Instagram story, and Coughlan also attended the Renegade Nell premiere! The duo was also seen playing a game of Scrabble in a London pub on July 20!

Coughlan and Dunn were spotted at London's All Points East festival on August 24, with plenty of PDA to boot. Nicola wore a white peasant dress and black bucket hat, while Jake complemented her outfit with a white tank and button down and black jeans. I'm not saying this is the perfect couple's outfit...but I'm not not saying that, either.

How old is Jake Dunn?

Jake Dunn is 25 years old, and recently graduated from the drama department at Guildhall School. And, unfortunately, some of the comments on about his and Nicola Coughlan's romance do NOT pass the vibe check. (Like making Teen Mom jokes). But plenty of the actress' fans came to her defense.

"Oh PLEASE, men do it all the time," one comment on Deuxmoi's post reads, while another agrees, "I love how people act so shocked when a woman dates a younger man but it’s like sooooo normal when older guys date younger women, like where’s the same energy?"

The whole conversation really shines a light on the double standard placed on women in the dating scene. It feels like no one bats an eye when a man dates a woman younger than him, but as soon as a woman dates a man younger than her, people treat it like a scandal — and not the kind Lady Whistledown would approve of.

What do you think about Nicola Coughlan & Jake Dunn's relationship? Let us know on Instagram and keep up with the latest Bridgerton news on our TikTok!

This post has been updated.

