This 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Moment Proves Colin Loved Penelope From The Very Beginning
There is a trope for every kind of romance lover when it comes to Bridgerton. Kate and Anthony are the epitome of enemies to lovers, while Simon and Daphne found themselves in a sort of marriage of convenience. And fans of friends to lovers (it's me, I'm fans!!) could tell Colin and Penelope were endgame from season 1. Despite this couple not getting together until season 3, fans found an Easter egg that shows Colin has loved Penelope from the very beginning — even if he didn't know it.
“colin was never interested in penelope until the kiss”— mo (@filled_popcorn) July 1, 2024
meanwhile colin remembering every detail of penelope presenting as a debutante. pic.twitter.com/doJjPm4MJw
It appears that Colin Bridgerton understands the benefits of journaling, and a closer look at his entries shows that he remembers Penelope's season 1 debut in vivid detail. Of course, everyone in the Ton remembers Pen's debut (and, unfortunately, Prudence fainting at the Queen's feet), but the fact that Colin can recall exactly what Penelope was doing throughout the entire event — as well as how it made him feel — absolutely melts my heart. It shows just how much attention he paid her during the beginning of the show, and during other times in their friendship. Even unconsciously, Colin has always been tuned into her in a really special way, and that attentive care only grows once he realizes he's in love with her.
And when you think about how no one in Penelope's life besides Colin and Eloise see her for who she truly is, the journal entry makes me even more emotional! Even when she was an invisible wallflower to people like Cressida Cowper, Pen has always been sassy, powerful, and radiant — a truth Colin has known the whole entire time.
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
