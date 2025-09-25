Make This No-Bake Mummy Sponge Cake Recipe For An Easy Halloween Dessert

Fall is arguably the finest season to dig into your creative senses. Getting caught up in endless group Halloween costume brainstorms and leaning into all the fall decor to create the ultimate cozy vibes is what it's all about. Why not bring that same whimsy to your seasonal culinary plans? We think this no-bake Halloween treat is the perfect place to start.

Get ready to unleash your inner artist and freehand a fun mummy design with this delicious sponge cake recipe for Halloween. This treat is made conveniently on the stovetop, so the mummy comes to life without even having to turn your oven on.

Scroll on for the full Mummy Sponge Cake recipe!

Ingredients For This No-Bake Halloween Sponge Cake Recipe Sarah Anderson For the cake: 4 eggs

4 eggs 1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup salted butter, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract For the mummy decor: 1 canister white frosting (vanilla or cream cheese)

1 canister chocolate frosting (optional)

2 large candy eyeballs

How to Make No-Bake Halloween Sponge Cake Sarah Anderson Add the eggs to a large mixing bowl. Whisk with a handheld mixer or standing mixer until the eggs are well mixed and fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar and continue mixing. Sift in the flour and baking powder, then pour in the melted butter and vanilla extract and whisk until well combined. The cake batter should be smooth and gooey.

Sarah Anderson 4. Grease an 8-inch cake pan with butter and tap a small amount of flour around the bottom and edges of the pan to prevent the cake from sticking. 5. Pour the cake batter into the pan. 6. Place a large wide pot onto the stovetop, adding in a couple tablespoons of oil to the bottom. Place a stand, like the edge of a springform pan, into the bottom of the pan. Heat the pot over medium heat for about five minutes. 7. Carefully place the cake pan on top of the stand within the large pot (this is the hardest part!) then cover the pot with a lid. 8. Turn the heat to medium low, and cook the cake for 45-50 minutes. You can check the cake at 45 minutes by placing a small knife or toothpick in the center to see if it comes out clean.

Sarah Anderson 9. Once the cake is cooked, remove the cake from the pot and cool it on a wire rack. After 10 minutes, remove the cake from the pan and cool completely on the wire rack. 10. To make a mummy cake, slice off the sides of the cake, leaving a round top and round bottom. Save the cut pieces for later. 11. You can frost the cake first in the chocolate frosting to create a dark undertone on the cake. Pipe the white frosting on top, using a flat oblong frosting tip (like a Wilton #104) to make the mummy bandages going across the cake. Place the two candy eyeballs on top. 12. To make the mummy dust, take the remaining cut pieces of cake and crumble them up with your hands or using a blender. Scatter them around the cake however you desire. Place the cake on a spooky serving platter to be admired, then slice it up and serve!

Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.



This post has been updated.