Everyone's Convinced The Latest 'Nobody Wants This' Leaks Just Confirmed The Release Date

Okay, we already know that Nobody Wants This season 2 is on its way, and that it's going to feature a new love interest for Morgan (bye bye Sasha!), and on March 7, Netflix gave us a brand new piece of info: the series is now filming! And Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody are getting cozy — not that I'm surprised.

Here's what we know about Nobody Wants This season 2 filming.

Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody are back as Joanne and Noah! Netflix Nobody Wants This is in production as of March 7, 2025 — and new episodes are set to premiere on Netflix this year! Two seasons in two years? We are so back. In the first production image from season 2, Joanne and Noah are lying on the couch with Noah's arm wrapped around Joanne. Joanne's wearing a navy and red jacket while Noah's opted for a dark gray hoodie. Cozy!

Nobody Wants This season 2 was renewed in October of 2024. “Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," creator and executive producer Erin Foster said in a statement. "The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed." Executive producer and showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan added that the rom-com TV show "is such a unique and beautiful show and I am already having the best time working on it.” We've had a blast watching it — and I know viewers are going to enjoy all the new episodes.

Where is Nobody Wants This season 2 filming? Adam Rose/Netflix Season 2 is in production in Los Angeles, California, where they filmed season 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) The new BTS photos of Nobody Wants This season 2 possible revealed a huge idea about when we'll see Joanne and Noah on our screens again. The second picture of Adam Brody looks alarming, but the third still shows a little bit of blood by his mouth. In our opinion, it looks like he's wearing a costume while filming because the sixth photo shows Justine Lupe wearing something that feels very Julia Roberts-esque via Pretty Woman. The second comment on Deux Moi's Instagram post says, "oh so this is 100% coming out in the fall" while follow-up statements like "So, will it be a Halloween release or a Purim release? October or March?! We need to know now" and "Ty for the spoiler alert! 🚨 so appreciative ❤️❤️" seem to agree on a potential fall release date. Crossing our fingers Nobody Wants This will be back between September and November!

