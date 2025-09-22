Every 'Nobody Wants This' Cast Member Returning For Season 2

Netflix fans immediately fell in love with Nobody Wants This as Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) fell for each other. The best news is that the series was renewed for a season 2, which means we'll get to see all our favorites characters again — and some brand new additions.

Before new episodes drop on Netflix, here's everyone in the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast.

1. Kristen Bell as Joanne Netflix Frozen and Gossip Girl star Kristen Bell returns as loud and passionate podcast host Joanne.

2. Adam Brody as Noah Adam Rose/Netflix And we'll see the handsome and swoon-worthy Adam Brody as Noah (thank goodness).

3. Justine Lupe as Morgan Adam Rose/Netflix The Nobody Wants This season 2 cast also includes Justine Lupe as fan favorite character Morgan.

4. Timothy Simons as Sasha Stefania Rosini/Netflix Noah's brother Sasha will once again be played by Timothy Simons.

5. Jackie Tohn as Esther Stefania Rosini/Netflix Jackie Tohn returns as Sasha's wife Esther.

6. Leighton Meester as Abby Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix A new addition to the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast is Adam's IRL wife Leighton Meester! She'll guest star as Abby, Joanne's middle school nemesis.

7. Miles Fowler as Lenny Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW Miles Fowler also joins the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast as Lenny, one of the players on Noah's basketball team who gets set up with Morgan.

8. Michael Hitchcock as Henry Hopper Stone/Netflix Michael Hitchcock comes back for Nobody Wants This season 2 as Joanne and Morgan's dad Henry.

9. Stephanie Faracy as Lynne Adam Rose/Netflix And Stephanie Faracay returns as their mom Lynne!

10. Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan Stefania Rosini/Netflix We'll also once again see Paul Ben-Victor as Sasha and Noah's dad Ilan.

11. Tovah Feldshuh as Bina Stefania Rosini/Netflix And Tovah Felshuh as their mother Bina.

12. Sherry Cola as Ashley Adam Rose/Netflix Sherry Cola returns to the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast as Ashley, Joanne's BFF and podcast agent.

13. Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works Alex Karpovsky is joining the show as Big Noah, an incredibly confident rabbi as Noah's temple.

14. Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy David Giesbrecht/Netflix We'll also meet Arian Moayed's charming Dr. Andy, a psychotherapist who could be just right for Morgan.

15. Seth Rogen Apple TV Seth Rogen is making a surprise appearance, and I just know Seth and Adam together is going to make me truly LOL.

16. Kate Berlant Leon Bennett/Getty Images Kate Berlant from Don’t Worry, Darling will also guest star in Nobody Wants This season 2!

This post has been updated.