Every 'Nobody Wants This' Cast Member Returning For Season 2

Noah and Joanne are back!
'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Cast: Leighton Meester, Seth Rogen, & The Other Stars Joining Netflix's Rom-Com
Netflix fans immediately fell in love with Nobody Wants This as Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) fell for each other. The best news is that the series was renewed for a season 2, which means we'll get to see all our favorites characters again — and some brand new additions.
Before new episodes drop on Netflix, here's everyone in the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast.
1. Kristen Bell as Joanne
Netflix
Frozen and Gossip Girl star Kristen Bell returns as loud and passionate podcast host Joanne.
2. Adam Brody as Noah
Adam Rose/Netflix
And we'll see the handsome and swoon-worthy Adam Brody as Noah (thank goodness).
3. Justine Lupe as Morgan
Adam Rose/Netflix
The Nobody Wants This season 2 cast also includes Justine Lupe as fan favorite character Morgan.
4. Timothy Simons as Sasha
Stefania Rosini/Netflix
Noah's brother Sasha will once again be played by Timothy Simons.
5. Jackie Tohn as Esther
Stefania Rosini/Netflix
Jackie Tohn returns as Sasha's wife Esther.
6. Leighton Meester as Abby
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
A new addition to the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast is Adam's IRL wife Leighton Meester! She'll guest star as Abby, Joanne's middle school nemesis.
7. Miles Fowler as Lenny
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW
Miles Fowler also joins the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast as Lenny, one of the players on Noah's basketball team who gets set up with Morgan.
8. Michael Hitchcock as Henry
Hopper Stone/Netflix
Michael Hitchcock comes back for Nobody Wants This season 2 as Joanne and Morgan's dad Henry.
9. Stephanie Faracy as Lynne
Adam Rose/Netflix
And Stephanie Faracay returns as their mom Lynne!
10. Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan
Stefania Rosini/Netflix
We'll also once again see Paul Ben-Victor as Sasha and Noah's dad Ilan.
11. Tovah Feldshuh as Bina
Stefania Rosini/Netflix
And Tovah Felshuh as their mother Bina.
12. Sherry Cola as Ashley
Adam Rose/Netflix
Sherry Cola returns to the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast as Ashley, Joanne's BFF and podcast agent.
13. Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works
Alex Karpovsky is joining the show as Big Noah, an incredibly confident rabbi as Noah's temple.
14. Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy
David Giesbrecht/Netflix
We'll also meet Arian Moayed's charming Dr. Andy, a psychotherapist who could be just right for Morgan.
15. Seth Rogen
Apple TV
Seth Rogen is making a surprise appearance, and I just know Seth and Adam together is going to make me truly LOL.
16. Kate Berlant
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Kate Berlant from Don’t Worry, Darling will also guest star in Nobody Wants This season 2!
